

Elizabeth Ann Dvorak passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.



She was born on April 27, 1950, in Cheyenne, Wyo. to Jack and Caroline Newman.



She was the oldest of three children. Her younger sister Lurinda and little brother Chad were a huge part of her life.



She had a great childhood full of many adventures. She married the love of her life, Norbert Dvorak, on Nov. 26, 1977, at the Arvada Catholic Church.



They spent their honeymoon in New Orleans, Florida Keys (where they had the best key lime pie), and St. Lucia.



They moved to Burlington where they raised their family and worked together on the farm. She always said she loved the farm but hated the dirt and the bugs.



Betsy is survived by her husband Norbert Dvorak, sister Lurinda Newman, brother Chad Newman; her four daughters and husbands Rachel and Philip Gleason, Caroline and Cody Pierpoint, Kimberly and Jason Pankoski, and Molly and Devin Leabo; niece Alyssa Newman; grandchildren Kayla Pankoski, Charlie Gleason, Carter Pierpoint, Jackson Leabo, Catherine Pierpoint, and Isabelle Leabo; many nieces, nephews and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Caroline Newman and her father and mother in-law Carl and Geraldine Dvorak.



The family welcomes donations to The Elizabeth Dvorak Memorial Fund at the Multiple Sclerosis "MS" Association.

