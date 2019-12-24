|
Elizabeth Mary Gulley-Wiengardt, age 91, went to see the Lord Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, with family by her side at Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital in Burlington.
Elizabeth Strick was born on May 6, 1928 to Tony and Josephine at home on the farm.
She was the second oldest of 10 children growing up on the family farm located five miles southeast of Kirk.
She attended the Clark school before moving to the Kirk school after it was opened.
She also attended the St. Charles academy in Stratton.
Elizabeth was recognized as an advanced learner and graduated early from Kirk school.
After graduation, Elizabeth married Charles Gulley on July 23, 1945, in Stratton at St. Charles Catholic Church.
They purchased Charles' father's family farm and made it the home where they raised their two daughters Gloria Joan and Susan Elizabeth.
While helping on the farm Elizabeth also ran the Kirk Creamery until it closed followed by cooking at the Kirk School and Liberty School.
We loved it when grandma was cooking at the school because we were guaranteed seconds at lunch time.
She also enjoyed being a member of the Altar and Rosary Society along with teaching catechism at the St. Charles Sunday School.
She was dedicated to the church and the Lord, she faithfully said prayers and the Rosary every day.
She set a true example of faith and taught all of us the meaning of the Lord and all the prayers to say each day.
One of our favorite things about going to church with grandma was the treats at Dairy King afterward.
Elizabeth loved spending time with her kids and grandkids, making homemade ice cream for special occasions and playing cards with family and friends
A Christmas eve tradition - she would cook a full meal following midnight mass feeding the entire family.
Year round she helped do the farm work and raise the farm animals. Every year she tended a large garden that produced bushels of fresh vegetables that the entire family would enjoy.
She would make homemade pancakes for breakfast with pork cracklins and a great treat of juicy burgers for dinner that had that perfect touch of brown sugar.
A special time of the year was wheat harvest where she would haul the grandkids around in the grain truck and teach them to make gum by chewing the wheat.
She made sure there was a hot meal ready at lunch time for everyone to eat.
In-between meals she would run the grain truck back and forth to town or to the grain bin to unload.
As the kids and grandkids got older, she would teach them to drive and sit on the road learning how to shift a manual transmission.
She taught us all how to write our names, tie our shoes, cook, sew, take care of animals and how to grow plants.
She was a second mom to all the grandkids and the farm was our second home to go stay for days at a time.
As we spent the night we would all light candles and say our prayers together.
She would lay with us, tickling our backs and telling stories about Peter Rabbit.
It was a privilege to call Elizabeth grandma, above being a grandma, she was a great-great-grandma and that is exactly what she was, a great person and saw the good in everyone.
We were all blessed to have a one-of-a-kind grandma: she taught us pure love, to be tough, and to go after what you believed in no matter what. Many, many years of memories everyone around her was blessed.
Proceeding her death was her first husband Charles Gulley, second husband Joe Weingardt; her parents Tony and Josephine Strick, two brothers Arthur Strick and Pete Strick, two sisters, Dorothy Carmack and Margaret Carlton, son-in-law Dale Boster.
She is survived by her two daughters Gloria (Gulley) Adams husband Don; Susan (Gulley) Hamilton husband Clay; granddaughter Ann Dickson husband Dean (great-grandchildren; Chelsea husband Darin (great-great-grandchildren Khria and Orion); Mycki husband Bradley (great-great-grandchild Lillian); Michael; Ozzi; granddaughter Rebecca Boster (great-grandchildren Aiden and Alexis); granddaughter Amy Rutledge husband Heith (great-grandchildren Jeremiah and Bryce); granddaughter Sarah Mattson husband Ryan (great-grandchildren Eian, Trinity, Trayston, Bravin, Asa, Grayson); grandson Matthew Hamilton wife Ronnyah (great-grandchildren Alexandria, Samantha and Zachary).
Four sisters Rose Smith, Jennette King husband Red, Mary Liming husband Allen and Mildred Schrock; one brother Jim Strick wife Maxine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made and sent to the of Colorado, 455 N. Sherman St., #500, Denver, CO 80203.
Services for Elizabeth were held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton.
A graveside committal service followed at Kirk Cemetery, in Kirk.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Dec. 26, 2019