Emmett went home to his Lord Feb. 19, 2019. Emmett had suffered a stroke in 2006 and had been living at the Doak Walker Care Center at Casey's Pond in Steamboat Springs since 2009.
He farmed near Newcastle, Neb. and lived many years in Craig and Seibert.
Emmett was born June 26, 1936, in Hubburd, Neb., near the shallow hills of the Missouri River.
He was the second of six children, born to Wilbur and Alice Geneva VanCleave.
When he was 18 he joined the Army and spent time in Germany and Austria.
After serving, he married Charlotte Peterson and of this union two children were born; Tracey (Clay) Parker and Scott (Karen) Markham.
In 1972, Emmett married Joy (Bowser) Alderson, who brought three children to the union; Doug (Lori) VanCleave, Steve (Tammy) VanCleave, and Brenda (Jeff) Hershiser whom he later adopted.
Emmett and Joy together had daughter Kelli Poe.
Emmett was a farmer, heavy equipment operator and long-distance trailer hauler.
While delivering trailers, he and Joy were able to visit and sight-see most of the US and parts of Canada.
He loved western books, country and gospel music, western movies and nostalgic television. He was a huge John Wayne fan.
He is preceded in death by wife Joy, his mother and father, brother Charles, sister Caroline and nephews Dwayne Tovrea and Carl Bowser.
He leaves all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life April 13, 2019, in Seibert, at the Town Hall at 2 p.m.
Published in The Burlington Record on Apr. 11, 2019