Eugene was born in Burlington, Oct. 31, 1933, to Elfrieda Marie Pingel Fasse and Elmer Simon Ernst Fasse.
He died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver.
Private graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington. Pastor Bill Viergutz officiated.
Private memorial services will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Love Funeral Home; Pastor Viergutz officiating.
Gene grew up on the family farm east of Burlington with his older sister, Doris. He attended Peconic District No. 5 School and later graduated from Burlington High School in 1951.
Gene enlisted in the United States Army in 1955. He was discharged October 1956 so that he could help with the family harvest.
Gene married Adrienne Anne Hudler Dec. 16, 1961. To this union were born two children, Ernest (Ernie) Dean Fasse and Francine Anne Fasse Floerke.
Gene's passion was farming. It is not surprising that he never retired. Gene liked to read, travel, and play pinochle.
Folks who knew Gene will remember his wonderful and dry sense of humor, always accompanied with that blue-eyed twinkle and slow grin.
Gene loved his grandchildren and traveled across the country to support them.
Gene was an active member of the Lions Club for many years. He participated in many service projects and helped many people during his lifetime. He preferred to do this without attention. He was also on the board of the Production Credit Association for several years.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Elfrieda and Elmer Fasse.
Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Adrienne; his son, Ernie and daughter-in-law Kieran Fasse of Tucson, Ariz.; his daughter, Francine and son-in-law Gregory (Greg) Floerke of Denver; his grandchildren, Victoria Anne Floerke and Scott Alan Floerke; his sister, Doris Fasse Rice; his brother-in-law, Rol and his wife Joy Hudler; his nieces, Cheryl Lykken and Florence Hunter; his nephews, David Rice, John R. Hudler III, and Adrian (Ad) Hudler; and several cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends.
Memorials may be made to the (www.heart.org) in Eugene's name and may be left at or sent to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Published in The Burlington Record on Dec. 19, 2019