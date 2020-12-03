On March 19, 1950, Everett Ward (Bud) Monroe was born in Monte Vista to Everett Roy and Olive Isabelle Eastin Monroe.
When Bud was a year old, the family moved to a farm north of Vona. He had a love for animals and everything about farm life.
During his childhood days Bud was a member of 4-H and showed Hereford cattle.
He also enjoyed leatherworking, gardening and anthropology.
Bud also grew up to love music. He learned to play both a 6 string and 12-string guitar. He and his friends would get together and pick guitar every chance they got.
Bud was baptized when he was 12 years old. He attended school in Vona; played football, basketball, and baseball and was a member of the drama club. He graduated in 1968.
After graduation he moved to Goodland, Kan. where he attended college at the VoTech until he had to quit due to illness.
He gained employment as a road construction worker for the company responsible for constructing Interstate 70.
Next, he went to work for Farmland and helped build the Stratton Co-op gas station that is now known to many of us as Handi's.
After that, he worked for the Stratton Co-op for 19 years. He later worked for the Kit Carson County Sheriff's Department from 1992 until his retirement in 2018.
He met Sherry Wray Reeder in 1971. They first became friends and later lovers. On Aug. 18, 1973, they were joined in holy matrimony. To this union, two daughters were born. Shelley Wray and Stacey Leigh.
However, they were "parents" to many other kids as they were foster parents for 10 years.
He loved watching the girls achieve their goals whether it was in sports or academics. He was a member of the Stratton Volunteer Fire Department for many years.
He was an active member of the Stratton Church of God. he was a member of the worship group Fron and the Blenders and enjoyed every minute he was able to praise the Lord through singing and playing his guitar.
Life became more fun when he became a grandpa. He was blessed with four grandsons, two bonus granddaughters, two grandbabies that met him at Heaven's gate, and a bonus great granddaughter. He enjoyed watching them play sports and was very proud of them in whatever they were doing and took every opportunity to brag about them to anyone willing to listen to his stories.
On Nov. 20, 2020, Bud was greeted at Heaven's gate by his parents Everett and Isabelle Monroe. His sister, Kathy and her husband Ace Woller, baby grandson Preston Matthew Cross and grandbaby Wink - many aunts, uncles and friends.
He leaves behind his wife, Sherry of 47 years; daughters, Shelley (Robert) Wink, Hallam, Neb.; Stacey (Matt Cross) Phillips, Stratton; grandsons Bailey Wink, Michie, Tenn., Levi Shean, Stratton, Skylar Phillips, Wiley, Zane Cross, Stratton.
Bonus Granddaughters Michayla Cross, and Echo of Sterling and Machenzy (Trevor Bjerke) Cross, Sterling.
Sister Karen Monroe, Stratton; brother-in-law Hal (Shannon) Reeder, Bethune and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made to the Stratton Volunteer Fire Department or the Stratton Church of God for families in need in Bud's memory and maybe left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Graveside services for Bud were held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Vona Cemetery, with Pastor Jake Braschlers officiating.
Burial followed in the Vona Cemetery.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com
to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.