Longtime Burlington resident, Frances Emma Orth, passed away peacefully at Grace Manor Care Center on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at age 95.
Frances was born Dec. 16, 1923, at home on the farm Southwest of Saint Francis, Kan., to Henry and Lydia (Walz) Lampe.
She was the fourth of five children. Baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, she remained a devout Christian all of her life.
Frances attended a country school near Saint Francis until 8th grade when, rather than working on the farm, she sought employment at Angel's Café in town and earned 75 cents a week as a waitress.
After WWII started she moved to Denver with her cousin to work at a Sears store.
When the war ended she moved back home where she met her husband Helmuth at a community dance. They were married on April 4, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Francis. To this union two children were born; Dennis and JoEllen.
In 1953 Frances and Helmuth decided to build and run a Dairy King and two and a half years later built and operated an A & W Root Beer drive-in. They sold both establishments in the spring of 1959 and moved to Burlington.
In August they opened and operated a Skogmos store which later was turned into Orth's Department Store. They worked side by side until in 1983 a heart valve replacement forced her into early retirement.
Frances filled her days with crossword puzzles, crocheting, bridge, quilting, canning and golfing.
She was particularly proud of being the very first golfer to get a hole in one on Hole #8 on July 31, 1973 at the then new Burlington Golf Course.
She also enjoyed fishing with her husband every summer and in May 1984 at Bonny Dam she landed a 41 inch long Northern Pike that weighed 14 1/2 pounds.
She enjoyed putting together crazy costumes and attending all the yearly Halloween parties at the Burlington Country Club where people spent the night guessing who everybody was.
She also got a big kick out of playing practical jokes on most of her friends.
Frances and Helmuth both enjoyed travelling. Their travels took then all over the United States from North to South and East to West including Hawaii and eight foreign countries; New Zealand, Australia, Fiji, Africa, Canary Islands, Bahamas, Canada and Mexico.
Frances made sure she was part of her Burlington grandchildren Sterling and Hayley's lives by attending their games, special events, celebrations and holidays.
She kept up with great interest with letters, photos and phone calls, with her grandson Matthew who lives in New Zealand. She cherished his accomplishments.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lydia Lampe, her sisters Nina and Ella, brothers Leland and Harvey and her husband Helmuth.
She is survived by her son Dennis (Jean) Orth and daughter JoEllen (Tim) Beattie of Russell, New Zealand.
Grandchildren are Sterling Orth of Aurora, Hayley (Todd) May of Highlands Ranch, Matthew (Emily) Beattie of Russell, New Zealand, great-grandchildren Camden May, Ava May, Ella Beattie, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made and sent to either: First St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2660 Senter Ave., Burlington, CO 80807 or Grace Manor Care Center, 465 5th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Services for Frances will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington, followed by a "Graveside Committal Service" at St. Francis Cemetery in St. Francis, Kan.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on June 20, 2019