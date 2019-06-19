|
|
Frances "Loretta" Smith, age 85, went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Grace Manor Care Center surrounded by her family.
Loretta was born to Byron and Leah (Chandler) Crites on March 27, 1934, on the family farm north of Burlington. She was one of 13 children born to this marriage.
As a young girl she enjoyed playing with her siblings around the farm and going to their grandparents' house just down the road.
All her life, she was surrounded with lots of family, helping raise many of her younger siblings and loving every minute.
Her dad built a house in Burlington and they moved to town when she was young.
Loretta started school at age 7 at the Emerson country school north of Burlington and after moving to town she attended Burlington elementary and high school until she had to drop out in the 10th grade to go to work.
Her first job was at age 12 working at the local creamery candling eggs.
She used her money to buy her little sisters their first dolls and other things for the younger kids.
Loretta met Lawrence (Larry) Smith while he was working with her dad. They were married on Aug. 11, 1956. They had been married 51 years when Larry went to be with the Lord.
After moving to Sterling and Washington for short times, they returned to Burlington to begin their family. To this marriage one daughter was born, Kimberly Ann, Dec. 14, 1965.
Loretta held many jobs during her lifetime as a housekeeper, dispatcher, soda jerk and retiring from the local hospital where she worked in the kitchen for 24 years.
Loretta loved all kids, but more than any were her two granddaughters, Dai and Kylie. They were her everything.
You would not get a chance to visit with her without knowing what they were doing or where they were going. She never missed a game or program they were in or gave up a chance to visit on the phone when they weren't close enough to come by.
She never met a stranger or made an enemy. Everyone loved her. She was always very happy and a social butterfly.
If she didn't have "The Girls" (her friends) over for coffee or meeting them at McDonald's, she was on the phone most every day with someone.
She kept in contact with many of her friends and cousins that she had known all her life.
Loretta came to know the Lord while she was at Life Care Center in Arvada. The Rev. Dan Tracy would come to visit with her and she accepted Jesus into her heart with him.
Once returning back home she attended and became a member of the Kanorado United Methodist Church where she was baptized.
She is survived by her daughter Kim (Darryl) Driscoll of Bethune, sisters, Louise Williams and Beverly (Ramon) Cortinas of Burlington and Iris Mesmer of Fort Morgan.
Brothers, Richard Crites and Frank (Janie) Crites of Bethune and Ronald (RC) Crites and Cliff (Mary Lyn) Crites of Burlington.
Sister-in-law Ruby Knight and brother-in-law Don Smith both of Burlington.
Her grandchildren Dr. DaiLynn Driscoll (Bryan) of Bethune and Kylie Driscoll (Josh) of Grand Junction.
As well as many foreign grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins and many other extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Geraldine, Marie, Maxine and Dorleene and brother Norman.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington, with Pastor Jeff Hanson officiating.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to sign the family's register book and leave a message of condolence.
Funeral services were entrusted to Love Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on June 20, 2019