Fred McCall Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in Tucson, Ariz. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1953, in Corvallis, Ore. to Fred and Jutta McCall.
As an "Army brat" he spent his youth traveling with his family, living in Virginia, South Carolina, Colorado (several times), Okinawa and Kansas.
He graduated from Burlington High School in 1972.
Fred continued his travels as he served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1980, where he received a Good Conduct Medal and the Navy Expeditionary Medal while serving in Iran.
He continued to serve his country as a Naval Reservist until 1992.
He attended CU Boulder from 1980-1983, graduating with a BA in Math and Economics. He also studied Computer Science, which landed him his first job with Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas.
In 1997, he was employed by Raytheon Missile Systems and transferred to their Tucson division in 1999 until his retirement in December of 2015.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his brother Don Guennel of Monte Vista; sisters Fay (Karen Muller) McCall of Thornton and Lottie (Jim) Whitmer of Monte Vista; nephews Donald Guennel of Palm Bay, Fla., Daniel (Kristi) Guennel of Jacksonville, Fla. and Jon (Angel) Whitmer of Monte Vista; nieces Courtney (John) Hickey of Boise, Idaho and Whitney (Jason) Boose of Twin Falls, Idaho.
He is also survived by his ex-wife Sandra Falconer McCall of Katonah, N.Y.
Graveside services will be held at the Fairview Cemetery in Burlington on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Burry Bessee officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Sept. 26, 2019