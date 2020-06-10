Gary Ray Kindred was born in Burlington on Aug. 20, 1952, – the middle child of Duane and Netha (Hansen) Kindred.
He passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020.
He grew up on a farm South of Stratton and was the typical farm boy – he loved livestock, the outdoors and was seldom found inside.
He was active in 4-H, though he never got to show the champion steer everyone admired his determination and great attitude.
He also loved hanging out with the other kids and formed lasting friendships.
Gary attended Stratton Public Schools and graduated in 1971. He participated in Sports and especially loved football and was named all-conference his senior year.
After graduation Gary held several construction jobs and was known for his hard work ethics and fun-loving life. But agriculture was still his favorite occupation. He continued to be involved with it even after his retirement.
Hunting was his passion. He loved the breeze on his face, the campfire with bacon frying, and being with his friends, and actually even shot an elk once.
He was an active member of the Burlington Gun Club and enjoyed their weekly trap shoots. We never figured out who shot the best – it was kind of like a fish story.
Gary met his future wife, Mary Anne Korbelik at the famous "Road Runner Café." Their first date was attending a Credence Clearwater Revival concert in Denver – and the rest is history – they married on Sept. 1, 1973.
Their first child Brian J. was born on July 28, 1975, followed by his sister Bridget Rae on June 21, 1978.
His children became his passion – he loved attending their activities and athletic events. He was there for good times and certainly enjoyed the state championship games.
He so enjoyed his adult children and they had many happy memories together.
Gary fought and beat cancer with every ounce of strength in 2011 and was an inspiration to others trying to fight this terrible disease.
The best and absolute greatest gift in his life was his grandchildren Kaden Duane and Peyton Ann – nothing brought him greater joy – their time together will forever be the best of times.
Gary is survived by his wife Mary Anne, his son Brian and wife Dani, his daughter Bridget, his grandchildren, Kaden and Peyton Kindred. His brother Dennis and wife Roberta; brother-in-law Barney and wife Mia Korbelik and a host of relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Janis and her husband Jerry. His in-laws Mary and Emil Korbelik.
Memorials may be made to the Burlington Gun Club or charity of your choice and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Claremont Cemetery in Stratton.
Inurnment will follow in the Claremont Cemetery in Stratton.
A Celebration of Life will follow the service at the American Legion in Stratton. No visitation will be held.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jun. 10, 2020.