George J Miller, 76, went home to glory, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Stratton.
George Miller was born Oct. 3, 1944, in Denver, to Lyle and Nellie Miller.
He attended Arickaree School near Cope and graduated high school in 1963.
He entered the Navy on Oct. 30, 1963 and served overseas during the Vietnam War.
He was deployed twice in the South China Sea in the Gulf of Tonkin near North Vietnam from 1965-1967 and was honorably discharged on Oct. 27, 1967.
George courted and married the love of his life, Diane (Flageolle) Miller. They were married on Nov. 2, 1968, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton.
To this union, they had two daughters and a son, Brenda, Jay, and Vanessa.
In the early years of George and Diane's marriage, he was employed at Kit Carson County Road and Bridge. In 1978, they moved to Medicine Bow, Wyo. and George went to work for Getty Mines at Shirley Basin.
In August of 1979, they moved back to Stratton and George worked for Stratton Equity Co-op for a short time, delivering propane.
He soon went back to work for Kit Carson County Road and Bridge. He worked there until he retired in May 2015, after 40 plus years for the county.
Some of George's happiest times were preparing for and taking his annual elk hunting trip. He was only successful a couple of times, but the trip was so much more to him than getting an elk.
His favorite place on earth was on Sawmill Mountain in Yellow Jacket Pass, near Meeker where he commonly hunted.
George also commonly shared stories of hunting coyotes with his dad and the greyhounds they raised as a teenager.
In his 30s, George picked up the game of golf and found his third love...even though he was skeptical of the concept of the game at first. Brothers and cousins commonly came down for a plains hunt or a marathon golf weekend.
Any time family was around, George was at his best. He really enjoyed holidays when all his children and their families were around. There was music playing in the background, the basement full of nine grandsons, and a "nice" competitive game in the dining room.
George made a lot of timely, witty comments that would often have the family rolling in laughter.
Although George had a belief and faith in Jesus Christ, in the spring of 2019 he gave his life completely over to Christ in their living room while doing a home bible study.
George leaves behind his wife Diane Miller of 52 years; daughter Brenda Stephens and her husband Donnie Stephens of Ogallala, Neb.; son Jay Miller of Casper, Wyo.; daughter Vanessa Einspahr and her husband Kyle of Stratton; great-nephew (son by heart) Andrew Drake and wife Danika of Sterling, Kan. and grandsons Jacob Miller, Luke Stephens, Zach Miller, Jayden Miller, Logan Stephens, Mayson Miller, Jaxon Einspahr, Lincoln Stephens and Braylon Einspahr; his sister Margie Drake, his brother Bruce Miller and many nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Nellie Miller, brother John Miller and brother-in-law Jerry Drake.
