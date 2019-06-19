|
Gerald Dow Johnson, age 86, of Burlington, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1933, in Riverton, Neb., the son of late Alvin and Velma (Fern) Johnson and was the fourth of 10 children.
Gerald went to Pleasant Hill Kansas Country School, Davenport Country School, Kanarado Kansas School, Prairie Star Country School, Burlington High School and completed his high school education at Bethune, in 1951.
Following high school, he attended two years of college at Colorado State University.
He married Alice Schlichenmayer and to this union Rod and Kim were born.
His second marriage was to Margaret Lemon with is final bride being Shirley Johnson.
Gerald and Shirley married Feb. 3, 1978, and celebrated their 41st anniversary in 2019.
Gerald worked for Western Fertilizer in Burlington, for over 37 years delivering anhydrous tanks to the local farmers.
After Stratton Co-op took over Western Fertilizer, Gerald decided to work part time for a few years.
After retiring, he drove a truck during harvest for Hertneky Farms for about ten years.
He was very passionate about sports. He played softball and bowled on a league. He watched the Rockies and Denver Broncos every chance he could.
He went to the Burlington High School Cougar games for as long as he was able.
He went elk hunting around Meeker, for many years with a group of good friends.
He enjoyed riding horses, working in the garden, vegetables and flowers, and enjoyed the Good Sam's Club for many years.
Gerald and Shirley joined a group of friends on an annual deep-sea fishing trip in Texas for seven winters.
He found comfort listening to Alan Jackson hymns and spending time with his coffee buddies.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Johnson, stepdaughter Rhonda Hester (Larry), son Rod Heid (Debbi), daughter Kim Ritchie (Patrick).
Grandchildren include Ryan Hester, Tara Hester Barmer, Hunter Ritchie, Austin Ritchie and Talli Heid.
Great-grandchildren include Kaydence Barmer and Jackson Hester.
He is also survived by his siblings Jeraldean Busby of Burlington; Bonnie Moorhead (Dennis) of Brule, Neb., and Lauana Ivancik (Ron) of Westland, Mich., and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Velma (Fern) Johnson along with siblings James Johnson, Willa Peters, John Johnson, Ray Johnson and two infant sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made and sent to the Gerald Johnson Memorial Fund, in c/o The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th Street, P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at First Christian Church in Burlington, followed by a "Graveside Committal Service" at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on June 20, 2019