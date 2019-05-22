|
|
Gertrude Clair Monroe was born March 16, 1917, to Warren Clair and Anna Lohff Clair south of Kirk.
She departed this life on May 15, 2019 at the age of 102 years and 2 months.
She shared the distinction of being the third of the Clair girls to reach the age of 100+.
She spent her childhood in the Tuttle community and walked about 1/2 mile to school.
She married Ira Monroe on May 5, 1941. They were married just over 51 years until Ira's death in 1992.
To this union three children were born. Loran (Charlie), Loretha (Howard) Sweeney, Leland (Yvetta) Monroe. She had 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
She was especially proud to be honored in her 100th year at the 100th anniversary of the Kit Carson County Fair.
She enjoyed family get-togethers and having a house full of people. Come on in, there is room for one more, even if you have to sleep on the floor.
There were trips to Alamosa to visit her brother Willie, which often included an overnight camping and fishing trip on the Conejos river.
She enjoyed gardening, (no yellow beans) and flowers of all kinds.
She did crocheting and embroidering and made many beautiful pillow cases.
She was a member of a neighborhood ladies club known as the Merry Makers and belongs to the Kirk Card Club.
When she could no longer care for herself at home, she entered the Beehive Care Center in Stratton and eventually moved to Grace Manor Care Center in Burlington in 2011.
While there she enjoyed playing skip-bo and bingo, coloring, and playing solitaire.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ira, all her siblings – Walter (Gladys), Willie (Lucy), Jessie (Elizabeth), John (Georgia), Hattie (Homer), Clayton, Sarah (Phil) Waitman, Goldie (Dewey) Higgins, and Sylvia (Harold) Higgins.
She will be sadly missed by her children, grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made and sent to Grace Manor Care Center, 465 5th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Services were held at the Vona Community Center in Vona, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019; followed by a graveside committal service at the Vona Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
Published in The Burlington Record on May 23, 2019