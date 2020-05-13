

Glen Eldon Davis was born in Richards, Baca County, on Aug. 8, 1932. He was the son of Lonny G. and Maude (Adams) Davis.



Glen passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.



Glen graduated from Springfield High School in 1950, where he played football and basketball.



He attended LaJunta Junior College and Colorado A&M.



Glen was employed on a ranch as a working cowboy and took his calf roping skills to rodeo events.



The Army interrupted his cowboy career. Glen served in the Army Military Police Corps from 1952 to 1954, stationed in Korea.



Glen married Sheryl (Carter) Davis in 1964. They had one son, Jefferson Floyd, in 1966.



Glen was a pipeline welder and later worked for Aquila Natural Gas and retired after 28 years.



Glen served as Scout Master in Burlington for 13 years. He enjoyed his tenure in scouting, touching the lives of many young boys and guiding them into successful careers in adulthood.



He was very proud of the many scouts who attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He is remembered for his generosity of time and talent.



Glen was also involved with the Red Cross and helped many tourists who became stranded in Burlington during blizzards. He was always ready to help others.



He will also be remembered as being very opinionated and a "tough 'ole cowboy."



Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Lonny and Maude; sisters Imogene, Kathlene, and Modell; brothers Claude "Son," Herman, James Todd, Eugene, Clyde, Willard, Guy "Bud," and Rex.



He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheryl; son Jeff; brothers-in-law Jim Carter and Dan (Pat) Carter; many nephews and nieces, and a host of friends.



Glen developed special relationships as a mentor and grandfather figure to many young children, including Lucas and Matthew Hillman.



Services are pending.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Scout Troop 38 and the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.



An account has been set up in the name of Glen Davis at The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store