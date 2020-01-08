|
|
Gloria Amaro Núñez, peacefully passed in the presence of loved ones on the morning of New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Gloria was a strong woman who fought with all she had, as she battled against many medical ailments this past year.
Although her family is grieving her loss, they find peace knowing that she has earned the rest God has given her. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother.
She was a caring and fun person, who was always at the ready to liven up a party or use her humor to put a smile on your face.
If you ask any of her grandchildren, you're bound to get many stories of how she snuck them "extra" treats or candy, or how her legendary pancakes could turn the biggest frown upside down.
Gloria was born on Oct. 20, 1944, to Pedro and Guadalupe (Ramos) Amaro in Laredo, Texas and was raised alongside 10 other children born to this union.
She grew up in Marshall, Mich. and graduated from Marshall High School in 1964.
After high school, she remained in Michigan, earned a cosmetology certificate and worked as a beautician for many years.
In 1972, Gloria met the love of her life, Catarino Núñez, at a dance in Albion, Mich.
Their courtship was short, and they married on Nov. 15, 1972 in Laredo, Texas; they recently celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary.
To this union four children were born; David, Cynthia, Ruben, and Adriana.
After relocating to Colorado, Gloria and Catarino settled in Burlington, a small-town east of Denver raising their family and enjoying their time together.
Gloria's life centered on family, church and the community.
The most cherished moments of Gloria's life were spent in the presence of family and friends.
She was primarily a homemaker; an amazing cook and loved preparing meals for family and friends.
The marathon Christmas cookie baking and big celebrations for holidays and birthdays, was all to ensure that her family remained united and to pass down traditions and to create new ones.
She was an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic minister, helping to organize events and providing communion to the homebound.
Her faith was boundless, she never asked, "why me" and even through her pain she praised God for each day.
Helping and giving to others in her community was important to her.
If someone needed help making a doctor appointment or translating a meeting with a teacher, Gloria was called.
She was happy to lend her support, to give her time and open her home to those in need.
Those left to cherish Gloria's memory are her husband Catarino; her children David (Amanda) Núñez of Burlington, Cynthia (Alex) Armendariz of Commerce City, Adriana (Diego) Gutierrez of Brighton, her grandchildren; David (MacKenzie) Núñez Jr., Gabriela, Matthew, Sofia, Marco, and Viviana Núñez, Julian and Ria Armendariz, Catalina Gutierrez and great-granddaughter Oaklyn Núñez.
Her sisters, Ramona Casarez of Marshall, Mich. and Antonia (Roger) Newkirk of Kalamazoo, Mich.
Her sister-in-law, who she considered a close friend and sister Maricela (Juan) Herrera and their children Juan (Josephina) DeLaCruz and Ricardo (Casey) Herrera and grandchildren Gabriela and Diego DeLaCruz and Augustine Herrera, all of Burlington.
Also surviving are her many family members in Burlington, Michigan, and Mexico.
She is preceded in death by her parents, five brothers, three sisters, her son Ruben Núñez, and many dear family members and friends.
We can only imagine the New Year's party that awaited her with her loved ones that have passed before her - it helps us smile through the pain.
Please join us in the celebration of her life.
Rosary and Visitation-was held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., with the Rosary at 5 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Burlington.
Funeral service was held on Monday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Burlington.
Interment followed in the Fairview Cemetery, Burlington.
You were a precious gift from God above, so much beauty, grace and love.
You touched our hearts in so many ways, your smile so bright even on the bad days.
Memorials may be made to the St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Gloria's memory and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 9, 2020