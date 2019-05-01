|
Gregory (Greg) John James was born on Feb. 20, 1956, in Burlington, to Shirley Marie and Marvin Wilbur James.
Greg grew up on the homestead ranch 18 miles northeast of Burlington. Greg came to know the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior when he was 9 years old and was baptized by Ben Parmer at the Gospel Chapel in Burlington.
From the time he was saved until he went home to be with the Lord, he devoted his entire life to others, having a servant's heart and always considering other's needs before his own.
Because of his dad's health issues, he, his parents and his sister Debbie moved to the Denver area in 1965.
During his time in Denver, Broomfield and Parker, he helped his mother and dad with their Arabian horse business and showed the stallions.
He was so proud of one of his shows when he was in Scottsdale, Ariz. and showed against Wayne Newton… Greg won the show.
As a young boy and man, he was pressed into service early in his life to fill the role of "man around the house" because his dad was physically unable to. In 1972, the family moved to Parker where he attended Douglas County High School in Castle Rock.
While there, he was an athlete where he was the captain of the football team and played center. He shared that this was the most fun he had ever had, and it gave him a break from all of the work that he had to do when caring for his parents' needs.
It was in 1972 that he met his future wife, Dawn. He fondly remembered that Dawn came up to him in front of his friends to ask if he was a Christian before she would consider a date.
Without hesitation, he affirmed his faith in Christ and wasn't afraid to let his friends know it. His steadfast witness and belief never wavered or was questioned throughout his life.
Greg was encouraged by his parents to come back to Burlington to farm.
After graduating from high school in 1974, he attended Northeastern Junior College in Sterling where he received his degree in Agri-Business in 1976. It was then he married Dawn on June 4, 1976, and they moved back to Burlington on his great-grandpa Charles Nealley's Homestead Ranch to start their family and set up a lifetime of farming and ranching.
They were blessed by the birth of their daughter, Jennifer Dawn on June 25, 1978. Their son, Grant Gregory, born April 2, 1980, and their son Brian Marvin on June 26, 1983, completing their family.
The James gang was then on their way to a very active farm, ranch life including endless hours of summer farm work, 4-H activities, camping, hiking, fishing, boating, hunting and everything else that outdoorsmen enjoy.
Greg's devotion to his Lord became public when he became the Worship leader at the Baptist Church in 1982.
It was at this time that he became a "well known" performer in the Spokesmen Quartet and spent hours and hours of practice with Willie Sharp, his brother Terry, cousin Gary Johnson and lifelong friend Bob Churchwell.
Greg was called to start a new work in 1990 when he and several other families in the community began the Evangelical Free Church. He continued his commitment to the Lord as the music and worship leader, men's ministry leader and church elder until his passing.
He also sang in several gospel groups including A Few Good Men and The Group.
Those preceding Greg in death include his dad, Marvin James, brother Terry James, grandparents Lyle and Blanche James and John and Edith Revert and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to miss him here but looking forward to reuniting with him in heaven are his wife Dawn, children Jennifer (Mike), Grant (Alissa) and Brian (Kelly), grandchildren Tyler, Logan, Reagan, Elena, Avrie, Beau and Ella.
His mother Shirley James, mother- and father-in-law Don and Joyce Simmons, sisters Kathy (Kent) Peterson, Debbie James (Bernie Hammond), sister-in-law Charlotte James, brother-in-law Steve (Lynn) Simmons; nieces Stacy Wuthier, Kelly Simmons, Andrea Simmons, Theresa (Brian) Steerman, Morgan Sivey; nephews J.T. (Huey Tien) James, Aaron (Liz) James, Teig James, Cole (Jenny) Sivey, great-nieces and nephews Ethen James, Alex James, Anna James, Jaxson James, Kenzie Wuthier, Leanne Sivey, Austin and Nora Steerman and a host of cousins and friends.
Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Burlington Evangelical Free Church.
A graveside service followed at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Memorial donations can be left at the MNB Bank in Burlington. Proceeds will be given to the Ellie White Foundation that is seeking a cure for Wolfrum's Syndrome.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on May 2, 2019