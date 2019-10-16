|
Henry passed away peacefully at Grace Manor Care Center on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Henry (Saathoff) Hansen was born on Sept. 24, 1926, to Herman Saathoff and Bertha Quadhammer in Hildreth, Neb. as a home birth.
He was raised by his stepfather, Jens Hansen, from a very early age and took on his stepfather's last name.
Henry comes from a large family of 17 children; Ingward, Dorothy, Marvin, Viola, Leona, Gladys, Edna, Mary Jane, Lilian, Carol Jean, Minnie, Stan, Raymond, Harold, Elizabeth and Rose.
Henry served in the US Army during the Korean War being stationed in Germany.
He married Doris Darlene Dewey on Aug. 30, 1953, and to this union were born four children; Charles, Sharlene Mills, Dana and Gary. That union ended in divorce in 1994.
Henry was confirmed as a Lutheran at St. Paul's American Lutheran Church on June 13, 1943.
After moving to Kit Carson County in 1975 he became a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He served as a member of the property committee for years.
When the congregation voted to build a new church, he was right there to help out.
He along with Orlie Crist, Ron Pischke and Jim Hasart each played their own part in building the altar, pulpit, and lecterns.
Our dad was a builder. He built three beautiful homes for his family to grow in.
There was nothing he couldn't create if you gave him a project.
He taught his sons all he could about building when they were young. He built or assisted building three churches; Joy Lutheran – Parker, Church of the Nazarene – Littleton.
His daughter thought she learned by watching him work all her life and decided to do some plumbing. Created nothing but a mess. Called dad and he came right over and fixed what she broke at 9 p.m.
That's the kind of dad he was.
His hobbies were playing cards, and watching baseball/football, and lots of westerns, oh and did I mention playing cards?
Oh my gosh he went to visit Nebraska family and they kept trying to get him to deal the "last hand" – that finally was at 3 a.m. – one of his niece's favorite memories. Nieces and nephews comment about him being ornery, they are right.
He moved to Vona in 1975 and enjoyed farming for several years and helped out his neighbors to get their planting or harvest completed. Still doing carpentry on the side.
He moved to Grace Manor in February of 2018.
He was blessed to make some friends and have Pastor Jeff visit. He could always keep track of the week because of that visit. He enjoyed them, although he got quieter in the last few months and didn't speak but listened more.
Henry is survived by his children, daughter-in-law Shirley (Niman) Hansen Little (Charles-deceased) of Aurora, daughter Sharlene Mills and husband Wayne of Burlington, son Dana Hansen and wife Jeanne of Benton, Kan., and son Gary Hansen of Bethune.
His grandchildren Zane and wife Amy Hansen, Shane and wife Jennifer Hansen, Ciara and husband Preston Yerby, and Charesse Hansen.
Twelve great-grandchildren, Charles, Michael, Callie, Madison, Brianna, Marshall, Alexandria, Jordan, Caytlin, Kaleb, Riley Ann and Brayden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 2660 Senter Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
