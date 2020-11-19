Henry (Bud) Nagel Jr., longtime farmer of Kanorado, Kan. passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 96.
He was born on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 1924, in Holyrood, Kan., the eighth child of 10 born to Henry Nagel and Anna Marie Pauline (Reents) Nagel.
He always said he was special because he was born in a preacher's house, which was true.
The family's country home had burned down three months before he was born, and the Nagels moved into their church's parsonage, as they were between pastors.
The family found a new farm home at the Frevert place, 1/2 mile south of Holyrood, and later at the Mossman place, 7 miles southwest of town.
Bud grew up in the country and helped his Dad farm. Many times his orneriness got him in hot water.
Bud was always close to his younger sister Verna. Their mother often said she could never tell which one should be in trouble, because they covered so well for each other.
Bud and the younger kids attended school at the Murray Hill Country School, two miles north of the Mossman farm, through the eighth grade.
The kids then had to drive into Holyrood to attend high school. Bud graduated from Holyrood in 1943, during the WWII years. He remembered well his family's ration cards, buying war bonds, the high school collecting scrap metal from around Holyrood to put on the boxcars headed east to the foundries, and the speed limit being lowered to 35 mph to save gasoline.
Bud's dad had an opportunity to buy a farm in Sherman County in 1944, the first land he had ever owned.
They moved west to their new farm, which was 11 1/2 miles south of Kanorado after Verna graduated in 1944.
The family was welcomed into the Sunday school and church of the Methodist Church in Kanorado, where the Reverend Albert Hall was pastor.
Bud and his sister Verna began attending the young adult Sunday school class, and there Bud met a brown haired, hazel eyed young lady named Della Marie Mangus.
Bud and Della started dating and after MYF many Sunday evenings, they would hurry over to the Midway Theater in Burlington to see the latest feature.
Bud and Della became engaged when Bud gave Della an engagement ring on her 22nd birthday, the 28th of September 1945.
They married on Wednesday evening, the 19th of December 1945, in an informal ceremony at the church after choir practice, with the Reverend Hall officiating.
Bud and Della spent their married life together on the Nagel farm south of Kanorado, enjoying the seasons and the harvests, and working together to raise five healthy children.
After almost 59 years of marriage, Della passed away at their farm home on Nov. 9, 2004.
Bud continued to help his son Darrel farm, as much as he could, even through this last harvest.
Bud shared his dad's love for the land, his love for God, his love for farming, and most of all, his love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom he got to hold and tease and enjoy.
Bud is preceded in death by his parents, one infant son Leroy, one infant great-grandson Lantry Brace and his wife Della.
He is survived by his son Darrel of Kanorado and four daughters - Tamara of Kanorado, Debbie Benisch of Sharon Springs, Kan., Diane (Bill) Gattshall of rural Goodland, Kan., and Rhonda of Kanorado.
He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Trent (Ambareen) Benisch of Falls Church, Va, Jevon (Wendy) Benisch of Sharon Springs, Kan., Danele (Joshua) Wendland of Greenleaf, Kan., Kamee (Ben) Meyer of Washington, Kan., Travis (Colleen) Gattshall of Goodland, Kan., Matthew (Erica) Gattshall of rural Goodland, Kan., Rebecca (Logan) Brace of Goodwell, Okla., and by 17 great-grandchildren-Ela Benisch, Joss Benisch, Jersi Benisch, Kemper Benisch, Gaige Wendland, Gracen Wendland, Grainger Wendland, Gaines Wendland, Knoxlyn Meyer, Linnea Gattshall, Quade Gattshall, Cadence Gattshall, Xander Gattshall, Carter Brace, Adelaide Brace, Daniel Brace and Millie Brace.
Bud is also survived by his youngest sister Dorothy Evans of Littleton.
Someone once said that Bud was the friendliest man in Kanorado. Faithful, humble, loving, caring, all describe Bud, but most of all he loved his Savior Jesus Christ, and hoped that all he knew would come to know Jesus too. He looks forward to seeing you again in Heaven.
