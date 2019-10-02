|
Longtime Seibert resident Hope I. Hase passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Aspen Leaf Assisted Living in Stratton. She was 100 years old.
Hope was born on Sept. 20, 1919, to Clarence and Icie (Vinzant) Smith Sr. at Haxtun. When Hope was eight months old the family of six siblings and their parents moved to the Seibert area.
There were six boys; Virgil, Clarence (Cy) Jr., Kenneth, Sterling, Don and Lindy, six girls; Vivian, LaVerne, Aileen, Hope, Maxine and Glee. A sister Majorie passed away in infancy.
Hope attended Seibert schools first through 12th grade. She graduated in 1937 as Salutatorian. She played high school basketball.
Hope was united in marriage to Virgil Hase on Feb. 12, 1938. To this union two children were born; Eugene Leroy and Helena Louise.
Hope was a Christian wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend.
Hope was a member of the Trinity Hill Church in Seibert. She helped a ladies group when the church was United Methodist. They sewed many hen doorstops to raise funds for the church. She quilted many quilts and comforters.
She traveled extensively for 10 years including trips to Germany and Hawaii. Hope enjoyed Hobby Club, card club and community activities.
One activity was making homemade popcorn balls for a treat to hand out to young and older children for Halloween.
Those preceding Hope in death; her parents, her husband Virgil, six brothers, six sisters, one grandson John Hase, great-grandson Dustin Blackwell, granddaughter-in-law Audrey Hase.
Hope is survived by her son, Eugene (Mary) Hase, daughter Helena (James) Miller, grandchildren; Cecelia Hase Blackwell (Carl), Jeff Hase (Brenda), Annette Hase Isenbart (Tony), Andy Hase. Daniel Miller, David Miller (Christine), Mark Miller (Christine), Lisa Miller Palm (David); 22 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Seibert Ambulance Service, Trinity Hill Church or donor's choice and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral services for Hope were held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Hill Church in Seibert with Pastor Delmar Mullen officiating. Burial followed in the Seibert Cemetery.
