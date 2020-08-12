Irma Darlene Chubbuck, 88, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, Texas.
She was born Nov. 17, 1931, north of Bethune to Edward and Margret Stahlecker.
She was baptized, confirmed and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. She had three brothers Walter, Edgar, Martin and three sisters Lenora, Helen and Wilma.
She spent her childhood in Bethune, where she enjoyed shooting rabbits with her brothers and working on the family homestead.
Upon completing 8th grade, Irma continued to work on the farm while also doing chores and babysitting for the surrounding community.
Irma then moved to Burlington where she met Lawrence Scott, while working at Felzein Cleaners. They were later married at St. Paul's Lutheran church and then moved to Denver where she worked at a cleaners and fostered twin girls.
Irma and Lawrence then moved to Casper, Wyo. to help her brother-in-law, Earl, move houses. Upon Earl's passing they moved back to Burlington where she worked at the Hoof and Horn.
Irma always had a longing desire for a family – it was at this time that Irma and Lawrence decided to adopt Lance and Lane. Unexpectedly, Irma was widowed in 1972 when Lawrence was killed in a ranching accident.
Irma then met Ray Chubbuck whom she later married in Denver on Jan. 4, 1973. Irma was a dedicated mother and wife first and foremost.
She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Most of all she loved her family and instilled upon them the same strong values that served her in life.
Both Irma and Ray also shared a deep devotion to their faith and regularly attended church.
In addition to being a mother, wife, and helping on the farm, she drove daily to clean for many members of the community and worked at the Senior Center. Wherever she went she was sure to make friends.
Irma's hobbies included collecting many knickknack items such as Precious Moments figurines, Thomas Kinkade collectibles and Christmas bears.
She also enjoyed cross stitching and embroidering. You regularly could find her at home, maintaining her yard and flowers while also tending to her enormous gardens.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Irma was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Margret; brothers Walter (Margaret), Martin (Dorothy) and Edgar (Jeanette); sisters Helen (Ray) and Lenora (Otto); widowed by Lawrence and her loving husband Ray.
She is survived by her sister, Wilma (Glenn); her sons Lance (Rebecca), Lane (Marcia), John, Cindy (Norman) and James (Cristina); grandchildren Megan (Garrett), Dustin, Corbin, Alexander, Tirza, Nathan (Robyn), Sara, Raven, Margarete, Michelle, Markus and Myra; great-grandchildren Bristol, Brylee, Kortney, Amber, Tru, Kaleah, Jonah, Micheal, Maxwell, Jacob and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, followed by a Graveside Committal Service at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
"Families you know and families you can trust - serving families like yours"