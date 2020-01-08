|
Irvin Wayne Jolliffe died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Dementia at the age of 77.
Wayne was born in Oskaloosa, Kan. on March 27, 1942, to Alpha and LeRoy Jolliffe.
Irvin graduated from Oskaloosa high school, where he made lifelong friends.
Over the years, Wayne worked in a box factory, was a proud Air Force veteran who had been stationed in Korea, hauled cement and was even a Cheyenne County, Kan. Deputy Sheriff.
By far, the job he loved most was driving semis across the country. Wayne never tired of regaling anyone with tales of life on the road.
He loved the people and the places he got to experience, especially the ones he got to share with his beloved Bev Jolliffe, his brother Jack Jolliffe, his sister Dorothy Dissenger and her husband Morris, and his grandson Wayne Jolliffe III.
Wayne is survived by sister-in-law Carol Jolliffe, daughter Rhonda and son-in-law Scott Hilgeman, son Raph and daughter-in-law, Jennie Jolliffe, son Irv and daughter-in-law Sue Jolliffe, stepson Jennison Perry, stepdaughters Brandi Hildwein and Suzanne Schwab and their spouses, as well as far too many nieces and nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids to list.
Wayne's service will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery, staging area B, 4400 W. Kenyon Ave., Denver, CO 80236, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Ceremony will be officiated by Pastor Jack McCullough of Red Rocks Fellowship Church.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 9, 2020