Lifelong Seibert resident, Jack Duane Bancroft, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Lincoln Community Hospital Nursing Home in Hugo. He was 88 years old.
Jack was born on Sept. 17, 1931, to Ernest Ames and Anna G. (Boren) Bancroft in Seibert - he was one of two children born to this union.
He started school at a country school north of Seibert for elementary school and then he transitioned to Seibert High School for his freshman and sophomore years. He finished school in Fort Collins and graduated in 1949.
He enlisted in the United States Army on March of 1952 and was honorably discharged in March of 1954; he earned the Korean War Medal.
Jack and Janet (Luebbers) Bancroft were married on Dec. 12, 1954, at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton. They were blessed with five children: Terri, Rod, Paula, Alan and Jay.
He was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and he also served on the Seibert School Board, the Seibert Fire Department Board, the Seibert Equity Co-op Board, and the Soil Conservation Board.
Jack was a farmer for all his life. He raised wheat, feed, and cattle. He always had a good horse and dogs to help him with his work.
Jack enjoyed hunting, roping, trap shooting and playing golf.
He cherished all the times spent with his family.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife Janet of their home in Seibert; his children: Terri (Greg) Cooper of Seibert, Rod (Ranae) Bancroft of Seibert, Paula (Kirk) Andersen of Limon, Alan Bancroft of Loveland, Jay (Char) Bancroft of Vona.
His grandchildren: Ryan Bancroft, Tyson (Casey) Bancroft, Karli (Curtis) Graves, Megan (Phil) Jostes, Naomi Bancroft, Kyle (Autumn) Bancroft, Sean Cooper, Krissy Bancroft, Jacob Andersen, Beth Cooper and fiancé Eric Cure, Eric Andersen, Emily Cooper, Taylor (Alec) Villanueva, Noah Bancroft, Hunter Bancroft.
His great-grandchildren: Layla, Aubrey, and Jack Bancroft, Draden and Kinsey Graves, Kate and John Jostes, and Jackson Bancroft.
Sister-in-law Millie Luebbers and brother-in-law Tom (Delores) Luebbers.
Also surviving Jack are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his dad Ernest Bancroft and his mom Anna (George) Mauk, his grandson Evan Bancroft, his sister Jo Ann (Bob) Waldon; sisters-in-law: Virginia (George) Eder, Mary Ann (Vince) Wimmer, Bernetta (Les) Curvey; brothers-in-law: Paul Luebbers, John (Kate) Luebbers, and Roch (Mary Lou) Luebbers.
Memorials may be made to the Evan Bancroft Memorial Scholarship Fund in Jack's memory and may be left at or sent to the High Plains Bank, 319 Main Ave., PO Box 158, Flagler, CO 80815.
Visitation for Jack was held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Parish Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at the St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St Charles Catholic Church in Stratton with Father Carlos officiating.
Burial followed in the Smit Cemetery, north of Vona.
