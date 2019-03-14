|
|
Jack Harold Currier of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, at age 85.
Jack was born July 6, 1933, to Morris and Mildred Currier in Calhan. After graduating from Calhan High School in 1952, Jack enlisted in the Navy and served our country proudly for four years as a coxswain and electrical technician.
After several years as a civilian, Jack met the love of his life and married Violet (Doddie) on Oct. 25, 1963.
Jack spent the rest of his working career with John Deere Company as an Area Service Manager living in Burlington and then was transferred to Wichita, Kan. as a Sr. Service Training Instructor.
After 25 years of service to John Deere Company, Jack and Doddie retired and moved back to Burlington.
After several years in Colorado, they decided a warmer climate and being closer to their grandchildren was what they wanted.
Jack and Doddie moved to Sun City, Ariz. in 2001 and fell in love with the desert. Jack enjoyed playing golf, working in his beautiful garden, playing cards with friends and attending every baseball game his grandson played in and every dance and play his granddaughter performed. His final move was to Scottsdale in 2015.
Jack loved bowling, fishing, playing bingo, shooting pool and typically won, was a savvy, yet profitable poker player, loved to cut a rug on the dance floor, tinkering with his collection of 55+ clocks, taking his beloved dog Bailey for walks, collecting John Deere toys, watching his Broncos on TV, drinking a cold beer with an occasional whiskey shooter, and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his father Morris, mother Mildred, sister Evelyn, sister Junia and twin brother Gene.
He is survived by his adoring wife Doddie of 55 years, son Jason (Anne) with grandchildren Christopher and Cameron, and son Jeff (Marissa) with grandchildren Madison and Jackson.
He was proud to say he had visited every state in the nation with the exception of 2 and had some great stories to tell about his travels. Jack was a lifetime member of the VFW.
The family will pay their respects in a private ceremony held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
The family is grateful for the incredible and loving care given to Jack during his stay at Hospice of the Valley Sherman Home and ask that any donations be given to them in his name.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 14, 2019