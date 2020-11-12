Jacob Almon Robinson was born Jan. 7, 1977, to Glenda Walstrom and Marvin Robinson (deceased) in Cheyenne Wells.
He passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lakewood.
He lived with his parents in Arapahoe, as an only child until Raymon was born in 1984.
The family moved to Burlington in 1986 when shortly after, his sister Mari was born in 1987.
Jake grew up loving 4-H, horses, cattle and anything to do with animals.
Jake graduated in 1995, attended college in Lamar and after moved back to Burlington.
He started dating Morgan Gustafson in 1998 and moved to Fort Collins in 2001. They got married in 2002 and in 2002 they welcomed a beautiful little girl Antigone.
In 2009 Jake started dating Krisandra Tannehill and moved to Sterling. They were married in 2010 and in 2011 they welcomed a handsome little boy Cooper.
Jake spent the last years of his life living in Bethune doing what he loved, being a cowboy working cows and breaking horses.
During this time, Jake met and started dating Darcy Idler. Darcy and her children (Auston, Trace, Dayne, and Brooke) became a huge part of his life.
Jake shared his love of horses with everyone that would listen, he loved his children, he was a great friend, and lived the life he wanted.
His horsemanship is known far and wide and his love of rodeo is unmatched.
Jake was preceded in death by his father Marvin Robinson, little brother J.C. Walstrom, grandparents Ray and Edna Robinson, Glen Johnson, Walt and Donna Bergquist, his aunt Linda, uncles Rob and Kenny Robinson.
Jake leaves behind his kids Antigone Russum, Cooper Robinson, mother Glenda and Greg Walstrom, brother Raymon and Tiffany Robinson, sister Mari and Laine Mitchek, nephews Talyn Willis, Gaidge Mitchek, nieces Alexis Mitchek, Taryn Robinson, his aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jake Robinson Memorial Fund in c/o Frontier Bank, 107 S. 14th St, P.O. Box 700 or The Eastern Colorado Bank, 21231 Rose Ave., P.O. Box 64, Burlington, CO 80807.
Services were held on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Burlington.
A graveside committal service followed at Arapahoe Cemetery in Arapahoe.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
"Families you know and families you can trust – serving families like yours"