Jacob William Otto Wilkening was born on the family farm north of Ruleton, Kan. May 17, 1928, to Martin and Dora (Zweygardt) Wilkening.
Jake's brother, Kenneth Gilbert Wilkening was born six years later, April 17, 1934.
The German language was spoken in the home and Jacob did not learn English until he attended the country school south of the farm several miles.
Jake was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church northwest of St. Francis, Kan.
Jake learned how to play several instruments at a young age: piano, organ and accordion. Jake also loved to sing and continued to share his singing voice with the residents and staff after he entered the Good Samaritan Center nursing home in 2013.
Jake's family began attending St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington, when Jake began playing the organ there at age 22.
When Jake was 26 years old, 1954, he was called by Uncle Sam and completed basic training at Fort Ord, Calif. He was then stationed at Camp Hanford in Washington, where he served as Chaplin's assistant. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1956.
Jake and Gladys (Knodel) Wilkening met during the time he was the organist for St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They attended Luther League meetings together and spent many hours at the home of the Wilkening's and the Knodel's.
Jake and Gladys married on Aug. 26, 1956, a blistering hot windy day, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Settlement north of Bethune, where Gladys had grown up.
They lived on base at Camp Hanford until Jake's discharge from the Army in December of 1956. At that time, they returned to begin their lives on the farm north of Ruleton, Kan.
Two children were born to Jake and Gladys: Marilyn Gladys and Timothy Jay.
The farm life and cattle were enriched deep into Jake's blood. He and Gladys started their farming lives with a tiny batch of land, some chickens and a few cattle.
Jake was also a good carpenter and with the help of neighbors and family members, designed and built a home for his family.
As the years progressed, Jake and Gladys were able to purchase more land and cattle, and everything revolved around that.
Jake continued to farm and drive the tractor until he was in his 80s. In 2006, Jake and Gladys retired from the farm and moved into an apartment in Goodland, handing the reins of the farm over to Tim and his wife Samantha.
In April of 2013, Jake entered the Good Samaritan Nursing Home where he lived until his passing on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Jake leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Gladys, his two children, Marilyn (Garry) Hanson and Tim, (Samantha) and one grandson, Michael Houghton from Girard, Kan. as well as nieces and nephews.
Jake was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dora Wilkening and his brother Kenneth.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Goodland, Kan.
Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Goodland. Memorials may be given to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Published in The Burlington Record on Oct. 3, 2019