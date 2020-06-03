

James (Jim) Earl Price was born on Dec. 5, 1944, in Lincoln County, Kan. - the oldest child of Roland Dale Price and Betty Loren (McGeary) Price.



Jim died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Payson, Utah.



Jim suffered from Parkinson's and a rare form of Parkinsonism disease (Corticobasal degeneration).



Jim's younger years were spent in Montrose, Kan. The family relocated to Walsenburg where Jim attended Walsenburg High School, graduating in 1962.



Jim attended Adams State college in Alamosa until he decided to join the Air Force in 1964.



During his time in the Air Force he was stationed in South Dakota, Alaska and at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver where he served as a Military Policeman.



After his time in the Air Force Jim retuned home and attended college at Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo.



In 1972, Jim began his career with the Colorado State Patrol as a dispatcher in Denver.



He met the love of his love there. Jim and Phyllis were married on May 25, 1974, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Denver.



To this union two children were born. Melissa, (1975), and a son who died shortly after birth (1977).



In 1976, Jim graduated from the Colorado State Patrol Academy and became a State Trooper - this was his lifelong dream.



Jim, Phyllis, and Melissa relocated to Burlington where Jim spent this career with the State Patrol, retiring in 1995.



In 2008, Jim and Phyllis moved to Grand Lake and in 2019, Jim and Phyllis built a second home in Altamont, Utah to be closer to family due to Jim's illness.



Jim loved to golf, play tennis, baseball, and softball. After moving to Grand Lake, he took up a new sport – pickleball.

He spent many winter days playing pickleball and spent his summer days playing golf. The best of both worlds according to him.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Betty Price Utt, baby son, brother Ken, and his in-laws Emil and Laura Shyra.



He is survived by his loving spouse Phyllis, daughter Melissa and husband Scott Allen of Altamont, Utah and four beautiful granddaughters, Liley, Reilly, Caitlyn (Caity-bug), and Rebecca (Becca).



He is also survived by his brothers Steve (Susan) Price, Richard Price, sister Patty Price True (Roy), brothers-in-law Richard (Nan) Shyra, Michael (Carrie) Shyra, and sister-in-law Dorothy Chirichillo.



He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.



Family asked that no flower donations be made. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please make it to:

Father Showri Kalva

138 North 100 West

Vernal, Utah 84078

These donations are for the St. Theresa's Orphanage located in India that Jim supported.



Burial services took place in Walsenburg with immediate family only on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Due to COVID-19 restrictions).



Memorial services will be planned in Grand Lake at a later date.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Payson, Utah, and Boies-Ortega Funeral Home, Walsenburg.



