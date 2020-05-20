James (Jim) Joseph Weiand, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Jim was born on the family homestead near Beulah, N.D. on Aug. 26, 1935 - the first of five children born to Joseph and Regina Weiand.
He worked on the family farm until he was drafted into the Army, and one year later he received an honorable discharge.
He then started work for a crew building an electrical transmission line from Montana to Colorado. While working in Hugo Jim was hired by KC Electric as a lineman.
There he met the love of his life, Shirley Elizabeth Clark. On June 2, 1962, they were united in marriage in Hugo.
They were blessed with 5 children: Todd James, Mitzi Jo, Mark Alan, Tracy Ann, and Troy (Bud) Michael.
In 1964 KC Electric transferred him to Cheyenne Wells, where they raised their family.
Immediately horses became part of the Weiand family. Jim became the 4-H horse project leader where he served as the superintendent for 9 years.
He then got the kids involved in the National Little Britches Association with many hours spent at the fairgrounds practicing rodeo with the kids.
From 1993 to 2001 Jim and Shirley ran the annual Cheyenne Wells Little Britches Rodeo.
In 2000, Jim retired from KC Electric after almost 40 years of service. He then helped his son Mark and other farmers in the area for many more years. Jim was a very hard working, strong willed and proud man with a sense of humor.
Horses were still a part of his and Shirley's life going to the rodeos that the grandkids participated in. He also kept busy with his horse and buggy that all the neighbor kids loved to go for rides on.
In 2018 Jim and Shirley were honored to be the Cheyenne County Fair Parade Marshalls where they rode through the parade with their horse and buggy.
Jim is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, his parents Joseph and Regina Weiand, brother Ron, and sister Lucille.
He is survived by his sons Todd (Dianna), Mark (Lori), Bud (Monica) and daughters Mitzi (John) and Tracy (Stephen); grandkids Cutter (Kari) Weiand, Brian (Mike) Boyce, Kristi (Jeremy) Murphy, Karly Shull and special friend Chase Keller, Kelly Shull, Luke Shull, Brock Weiand, Rocky Weiand, Bailey Weiand, and Macie Weiand; five great-grandsons – Jordy Weiand, Derringer Murphy, Kanin Murphy, Ridge Murphy and Baby Cutter and Kari Weiand due August 2020, and sisters Paulette Renke and Ann George.
Published in The Burlington Record on May 20, 2020.