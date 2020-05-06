James "Butch" Richard Ford, age 73, of Kanorado, Kan., passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kan.
Butch was born on Jan. 1, 1947, to James "Jim" and Iona Ford - he was big brother to Daniel "Danny" and sister Patricia "Patty."
They grew up in Burlington, and he graduated from Burlington High School in 1966.
Shortly after graduation, he joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, Calif.
He was honorably discharged in 1969 - he met Bonnie Greene soon after and they moved to Cheyenne Wells where they were married on Dec. 11, 1969.
They welcomed a son named James Barton Ford, who was born July 3, 1970. In August 1970 they moved to Georgia.
They divorced a few years later in 1973 where upon Butch moved back to Colorado. He had a daughter Tracy Shuey born to Katherine Shuey on Jan. 17, 1975.
He met and married Dolores Whipple in 1977 and to this union a daughter, Crystal Ford, was born on Dec. 29, 1977. They divorced in 1987.
Butch worked as a maintenance tech for pharmaceutical companies most his adult life until he retired.
Butch enjoyed fishing, camping, jazz music, and building models. He had a huge heart and loved meeting new people but was loyal to his long-time friends.
He's preceded in death by his parents James "Jim" and Iona Ford, stepmother Anne Ford, brother Daniel "Danny" Ford, son James Barton Ford.
He is survived by and forever in the hearts of his daughter Crystal Ford and grandson Cameron Ford, daughter Tracy Bishop and her husband John Bishop with four more grandkids Ashley Bishop, Ethan "Trent" Bishop, Katelynn Wuest, and Kyleigh Wuest; sister Patricia "Patty" Arnold, sister Nicole "Nikki" Haugaard and her family; daughter-in-law Kathleen Ford and grandson Ethan Ford; numerous nieces and nephews, and more friends that can be counted.
Details will be shared when available regarding a memorial service in remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to help pay for funeral expenses to Crystal Ford.
Please call or text Crystal at 719-930-9669 or email at crystalford77@g
mail.com for address and also for updates on the memorial service.
Published in The Burlington Record on May 6, 2020.