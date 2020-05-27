

On Friday, May 15, 2020, Jeannette Marie Schwartz, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 71 in Greeley.



She was known as "Grandma J" to her numerous family and friends.



Jeannette was born in Flagler on Nov. 16, 1948, to Walter and Goldie Hasz.



She attended Flagler High School and continued her education at Lamar Junior College.



She owned and operated her own interior design business, Jeannette's Interiors, in Tulsa, Okla.



She is survived by her sons Joel and his wife, Doris (Snider), Kelly, and Curtis and his wife, Tiffany (Ducaj).



She has four beautiful grandchildren, Dustin and Dex Schwartz (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Peyton and Connor Schwartz (Thornton).



She is also survived by her brothers Jack and Gary Hasz and sister, Rita Riddle, along with numerous nieces and nephews.



A service of remembrance was held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at Love's Funeral Home in Limon and graveside services at 12:30 p.m. in Flagler.



Those who wish to remember Jeanette in a special way may make gifts in her memory to The Assembly of Broken Arrow at 3500 West New Orleans Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74011.

