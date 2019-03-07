|
|
Jefferson Leon Scott was born Dec. 26, 1937, to Walter E. and Margaret (Cullen) Scott and passed away on Feb. 10, 2019, at his home in Gulf Port, Miss.
Their family moved to Burlington in 1941 and Jeff grew up here until he joined the Navy in 1953.
He married Rebecca Simpson in 1962 and the couple had one daughter, Victoria Ann.
Jeff later married Maxine Fobes. He retired from the Navy in 1976 after serving 23 years and 1 month on many different naval vessels.
Jeff is survived by daughter Vicky (Greg) of Burlington, brothers Paul of Goodland, Kan., Bill (Jeanne) of Arizona and sister, Patty (Clarence) of Salina, Kan., many nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 7, 2019