|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of a beloved husband and father.
Born in Burlington on Nov. 29, 1950, Jeffrey Irvin Enyart passed away in Park City, Utah, Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Jeff was a graduate of Burlington High School class of 1968. He was born to Edward and Dorothy Enyart (deceased), of Burlington.
Jeff appreciated life every day and lived it to the fullest. He and his family experienced much happiness together enjoying an adventurous life in the outdoors.
Whenever he talked about Lee, Olivia and Edward he had a twinkle in his eyes.
Jeff was an incredible athlete and was passionate about skiing, river rafting, mountain biking and even made it to Mt. Everest.
He was a devoted friend to many often sharing his gifts and talents as a ski instructor at Park City Mountain Resort.
Jeff was also a well-respected Civil Engineer working for Geneva Pipe and Precast. His Geneva family described him as a mentor by heart and a leader by nature.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Lee, and their children Olivia and Edward; his sister and brother, Jan and Jim; daughters, Sadie and Abbie along with nieces, nephews and additional relatives scattered throughout the country.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Capital Church located at 1010 East 700 South in Salt Lake City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for the education of Edward and Olivia.
Donations can be submitted to the savings account at Chase Bank, 6250 N. Sagewood Dr., Park City, UT 84098, under the name of Enyart Memorial Fund.
Jeff believed in education and worked hard to be able to provide this for his children.
Published in The Burlington Record on June 6, 2019