Jimmy Charles Carter, 77, of Burlington, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, after a brief battle with COVID-19.
Jim was born on Feb. 9, 1943, to Floyd and Estaleene (Haley) Carter in Sterling.
After living briefly in Yuma and Aurora, the family moved to Burlington in 1954, where Jim attended and graduated from Burlington High School.
After graduation, Jim attended an electronics trade school in Denver before returning to Burlington to make his home.
Jim married Bonnie Kay Clark on Sept. 14, 1970. Two children, Brent and Brooklyn, were born to this union.
Jim worked for Schlosser Ready-Mix and UPS. He later worked as a parts representative for Duerst Machine Works and Hitchcock, Inc.
After his retirement, he drove for Ron Rudzek, American Harvesting and for Hitchcock, Inc.
Jim enjoyed many weekends at Bonny Dam, fishing and waterskiing. Many of those days ended with a picnic on the beach enjoying fried chicken and lots of salads brought out by Estie for Jim and his friends.
In his retirement, Jim enjoyed those same activities with his son Brent and grandchildren Synnika and Ryker (who were the joy of his days).
He enjoyed riding his Gold Wing motorcycle and taking cross-country trips with his cousin Jerry Haley and many friends.
A trip to Glenwood Springs to bicycle with Mike and Jackie Alexander and sister and brother-in-law Sheryl and Glen Davis became an annual excursion.
He didn't miss morning coffee with friends very often.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Estie Carter, and brother-in-law Glen Davis.
He is survived by son Brent (Shelby-children Synnika and Ryker) Carter, daughter Brooklyn Carter (fiance Michael Bradley), sister Sheryl Davis, brother Dan (Pat) Carter, nephews Jeff (Michelle) Davis and Chris (Blair-children Shane, Ryan, and Harlan) Carter and a host of friends.
Memorial services for Jim will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Duane and Barb Hitchcock's Outback Building, 49720 Highway 24, Burlington.
Inurnment will be held in the Columbarium at Fairview Cemetery following the service. There was no visitation held.
Due to COVID restrictions please social distance and wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department in Jim's memory and may be left at or sent to MNB Bank, 17999 US-385, Burlington, CO 80807 or Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.