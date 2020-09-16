John Albert Hansen III was born on Aug. 1, 1931, to Corinne and John Hansen II in Evanston, Ill. - John was an only child.
He departed this life peacefully and at home, on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 89.
From the age of 4, John had taken a liking to model trains. He got his first train cars for Christmas that year, which began a lifelong love of train collecting. He has a complete model train set with tracks that is displayed in his home.
John's hobbies also included wood working, gun collecting, hunting, and fishing.
In 1947, John's family moved from Illinois to Colorado Springs where his mother was a nanny for a lawyer's family.
John attended Cheyenne Mountain High School and then later graduated from Colorado Springs High School in 1949.
John then enlisted in the Colorado National Guard and was called into active duty with the maintenance company and his tank battalion was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas. Although John's battalion never left the country, they were on standby for Korea in the event they were needed.
In 1953, John was discharged from the Army and returned to Colorado Springs to work for Mountain Bell telephone company.
This is a job he spoke about often as his work through the phone company allowed him to experience NORAD, the Air Force Academy, and Fort Carson where he was one of five people who had the highest security.
After his discharge from the Army, John met Carolyn Sue Sloan and on Feb. 27, 1955, they were married. To this union, two daughters were born, Lacy Ann and Brenda Sue.
John told stories of taking his daughters and Carolyn camping and fishing in the mountains. They would camp alongside the rivers and spend time as a family.
Around 1974, John retired from the phone company and moved his family to Bethune where John remained until his passing.
John began farming for Carolyn's family and when that work ended, he began working on irrigation pivots and grain bins. This work expanded his interest in irrigation pivot work, in which John established Hansen Irrigation.
In 2001, life changed for John as he lost his wife, Carolyn. John and Carolyn were very close and after her passing, he found ways to continue on.
John always enjoyed what Old Town had to offer and was proud to make a gun cabinet to showcase some of the guns that are on display.
He thoroughly enjoyed researching the history of the guns and sharing what he knew about them. People in the area know John from the many gun shows he hosted.
With the help of Shirley Pharo and Dena Daniel, John hosted several gun shows to raise funds for the therapeutic riding program, Hide-Away at Cameron Lane.
Another of John's passions was owning and caring for Labradors. His last four-legged friend, Remi, was a great companion to John through most of his final years.
John's love of animals extended to horses. As a kid, he had an Arabian horse named Silver Bell who took him on many trail rides and rode in parades with him.
Later in his years, John got much pleasure out of being able to work with horses and children, so Hide-Away at Cameron Lane was born. Many area youths participated in the program and received much needed therapy through riding the horses. Partnering with John on this program were Shirley Pharo and Charri McArthur.
When not assisting area youth through horse riding, John and Shirley spent several years traveling and visiting landmarks throughout many states. They enjoyed sight-seeing and entertainment along the way. They remained companions for several years.
With failing health in 2015, John requested the help of friend, Linda Reno, to assist with caregiving and any odds and ends that he needed help with. Linda provided John with continuous assistance and home care until his passing.
Preceding John in death were his wife, Carolyn, his parents, John Hansen II and Corinne Hansen.
Left to cherish his memories are daughters Lacy Ann Hansen (C.P. Kirby), and Brenda Sue Stone, grandson Devin A. Kirby-Hansen (Chelsea M. Haley), Shirley Pharo, Linda Reno, and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made, in John's honor, and sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
or left at Brown Funeral Homes.
Services were held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Burlington. A graveside inurnment service followed at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Friends and family can sign the guestbook and register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
, or post your stories and share your sentiments on Facebook (BrownFuneralDirectors).
