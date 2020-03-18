|
|
Longtime Bethune resident, John Lee Harrel, 76, passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2020, at home.
John was born on July 27, 1943, to Kenneth and Margaret (Gebhart) Harrel in Pratt, Kan. He was one of three siblings born to this union - Kent, Judi and John. The family made the move to Colorado in 1954.
John was a 1961 graduate of Burlington High School, where he was a wrestler and after high school he joined the National Guard.
He met and later married the love of his life Mary Ann Ancell.
They were married on May 10, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in Burlington. To this union three children were born; Dawn Ann, Janet and Stachia.
After they were married John and Mary Ann moved to the farm, south of Burlington where they were involved in the Harrel Family farm operation.
John was an active member of Lion's Club, a 4-H leader, helping with the sheep and goat projects.
He was a member of the board of directors for Burlington Manor and was on the town of Bethune Zoning Board.
He was employed with Plains Feeders for 30+ years; after retirement he drove a chemical truck for United Suppliers.
He was a bus driver for the Bethune School District, taking the football boys for practice.
His most recent position was with the city of Burlington, driving the OutBack Bus, which he loved, being a part of the community and visiting with everyone.
He was always available for a phone call or visit from anyone that needed to chat.
He was preceded in death by his loving spouse Mary Ann (Ancell) Harrel, his parents Kenneth and Margaret Harrel, his brother and sister-in-law Kent and Jolena Harrel, his in-laws Guy and Helen Ancell, one granddaughter Tristan Rice, his niece Cindy McCaffrey, and his nephew Juan Buol.
He is survived by his three children, Dawn Ann and husband Stan Kramer of Johnstown, Janet and husband Andrew Larrick of Wiggins, and Stachia Rice of Burlington.
Grandchildren Stephanie (Steve) Miller of Parker; Natachia (Brent) Dalton of Bondurant, Iowa; Chris (Ashley) Kramer of Firestone; Scott (Ronda) Larrick of Fort Morgan; Trever (Trisha) Larrick of Bessemer City, N.C.; Dustyn (Tanya) Larrick of Fort Morgan; Burgandy Larrick of Wiggins; and Jaden Rice of Goodland, Kan.
Great-grandchildren Braidon Dalton, Rylan Schreiner-Larrick, Shylynn Larrick, Elizabeth Dalton, Lillyn Larrick, Bentley Larrick, Kamber Larrick, Gavyn Larrick, Paxton Miller, Emerson Larrick, and Neal Heyman.
His sister Judi (Terry) Buol; sister and brothers-in-law Joyce and Floyd Brown, Ken and Carrol Ancell.
He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made in his name and may be left at or sent to Bank of West, 502 14th St., P.O. Box 518, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the First St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeff Hanson and the Reverend Terry Buol officiating.
Burial followed in the Vona Cemetery, Vona.
Visitation was held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Love Funeral Home in Burlington.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 19, 2020