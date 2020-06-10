

Joe, 72, was born March 11, 1948, to Jacob and Primrose Bott in Brush and was raised with his siblings, Carol and Jim, in Brush.



He graduated from high school in 1966 and was drafted into the army in 1967.



His longtime home was in Lakewood, with his wife, Robin, and his son, Michael, and daughter, Ryan.



Joe lived with Alzheimer's Disease for seven years and spent the last two years of his life at the Colorado State Veterans' Living Center Fitzsimons in Aurora.



COVID 19 took his life on Thursday, May 7, 2020.



Editor's note: Robin is the daughter of the late Georgia and Carl Seabert.



