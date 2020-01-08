|
|
June Maureen McAlister, 86, of Burlington, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Parker Adventist Hospital.
June was born in England, to Charles James and Elsie Church on June 6, 1934. She married Sgt. Doyle C. Atkins in Wellingborough, County of Northhampton, England on Feb. 12, 1955.
To this marriage was born Doyle C. Atkins Jr. and Johanna May Atkins. They returned to the United States in May, 1957 where they lived in Seibert.
Robert Alan, Jimmy Ray, David John, Sandra Lee and Debra Ann completed their family.
When she moved to Burlington in June, 2014, she was involved in quilting at home and at the senior center.
She loved making quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grand-children.
Rain, snow, wind, hail - nothing kept her from feeding her birds every day.
Watching her grandchildren and great-grand-children play sports was also a highlight for her - you could always hear her yelling from the crowd.
On her 83rd birthday she got her dream to return to England to see her family after being gone for 60 years.
She enjoyed reminiscing with her brother Alan and visiting all the old sites.
Her feisty spirit kept us all on our toes, and she proved that up to the very end - I think everyone has lots of good stories to tell about her.
June is survived by her brother Alan (Maureen) Church, sisters-in-law Rita Church and Audrey Church, son, Doyle Coleman (Terry) Atkins Jr., daughter Johanna May (Steve) Muckey, son Robert Alan Atkins, son Jimmy Ray Atkins, son David John Atkins, daughter Sandra Lee Lambert, daughter Debra Ann Hansen and many nieces, nephews, lots and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father Charles James Church, mother Elsie (Warner) Church, brother Bill Church, brother Bob Church, sister Bet Church, granddaughter Camella Adolf, grandson Garrett Rice.
She will be missed.
Memorial services were held at Love Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Bill Viergutz officiating.
Memorials may be made in her name and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence and to sign their online register book.
Arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 9, 2020