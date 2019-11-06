|
|
Kristen Marie (Guy) Trickle, 26, Hays, Kan. died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at her home.
She was born Aug. 20, 1993, at Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital in Camp Pendleton, Calif.
She graduated from Hays High School in the class of 2013 then attended NCK Tech for one year and earned a certificate in Business Administration.
On April 25, 2014, she was united in marriage to Colby A. Trickle. She worked at WalMart and enjoyed working with animals at veterinary clinics.
Kristen was a member of Celebration Community Church, enjoyed driving in the car, watching movies, spoiling and helping her grandma, making others laugh, and family gatherings.
She was sweet, positive, loved her dogs like babies, and loved people.
Survivors include her husband Colby of the home in Hays; father Daren Guy of Hays, mother Christine (Cameron) Guy of Colby, Kan.; grandparents DeAnn and Edwin Guy of LaCrosse, Kan. and Alberta Cameron of Colby, Kan.; three great-grandmothers Betty Lee Hitchcock and Betty Guy, both of Burlington, and Margaret Zerr of Hoxie, Kan.; mother and father-in-law Tina and Adam Tabor of Hays; two sisters Kaili Guy and Kori Guy, both of Colby, Kan.; three brothers-in-law Dakota Trickle and Dalton Trickle, both of Hays and Taylor Trickle and wife Rebecca of Wichita, Kan.; aunts and uncles Brant and DeLynn Rice of Hays, Deric Guy of Colby, Brandi Kreutzer and husband Travis of Liberty, Mo., Scott Cameron of Colby, Tami and Kyle Grover of Munjor, Kan. and Tonya Albers of Wichita; a nephew and niece Kashmir Bermudez and Delta Bermudez, both of Colby; seven cousins Desmond Guy and Emerald Guy, both of Colby, Landry Rice, Kelby Rice, Chloe Rice and Zachary Rice, all of Hays, and Danielle Guy of Colby, and two dogs – Cooper and Roxie.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfathers Kenneth Hitchcock and Richard Guy; a brother Stephen Guy, and a dog – Joy.
A celebration of Kristen's life will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Celebration Community Church, Hays, Kan. with Pastor Brant Rice officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of the High Plains.
Condolences and memories of Kristen may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com
Published in The Burlington Record on Nov. 7, 2019