

Laurence (Larry) Dale Megel passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Aug. 1, 2020.



Larry was born on Dec. 26, 1933, to Lloyd and Georgia Megel.



As the oldest of six, his natural leadership ability and work ethic would serve him well during his 86 years of life.



Being raised in Eastern Colorado, his passion for farming, hunting and fishing was fostered at a young age.



He graduated from Vona High School and went on to Emporia State University and University of California Santa Barbara to advance his education.



These years of Larry's life would have an immeasurable impact as he would gain the skills that made a lasting impression on his students during his career in education.



He would reach countless students during his career which started in a little schoolhouse south of Burlington.



Larry was a memorable educator, sharing real life anecdotes to bring practical knowledge to ensure his students success.



A favorite story involved re-wiring the radio in his classic car to turn it into a microphone to broadcast messages to friends while cruising main street.



Even after his retirement from Burlington High School in 1998, Larry would return to the classroom multiple times when needed.



In his almost 40 years in education he served students in each school district in Kit Carson County.



Always working hard to provide for his family, Larry often managed multiple ventures at one time. Farming while being a full-time educator, driving truck while being a full-time student, all while finding time to pass his knowledge and talents on to his kids and students.



Larry is survived with fond memories by his siblings, Duane and wife Fran of Centennial; Jerry Megel of Strasburg; Marvin Megel of Aurora; Marilyn Megel of Colorado Springs; his sister who provided loving care to him in his last days, Carol Wendler of Burlington.



His children were amongst Larry's greatest accomplishments. His technical skills and vast experience in a variety of subjects were passed down and nurtured within his children.



Their favorite adventures to share included farming and ranching, hunting, fishing, rock collecting and all things science.



They will continue to foster his legacy within their own families; they include Kathy Megel of Great Falls, Mont.; Karen Megel of Helena, Mont.; David Megel of Southport, N.C.; Marc Megel and wife Robin of Olathe; Mike Megel and wife Laura of Delta; Anthony Megel and wife Shianne of Cresson, Texas.



The next generation includes eight grandchildren who have fond memories of Christmas at the farm, Larry's four-legged companion Itsy, and filling his walls with arts and crafts lovingly created for Grandpa Larry.



He loved his grandkids and his 17 great-grandchildren beyond measure. He was an avid shopper for gifts they would enjoy.



He will also be lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews.



Future arrangements to celebrate Larry's life are forthcoming.

