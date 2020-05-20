

Lenny Chris Castro, born Feb. 5, 1979, and departed on April 5, 2020, on Palm Sunday.



He is preceded in death by his father, Ezequiel Castro.



He will be remembered by survivors, son, Sebastian Chris Castro, mother to Sebastian, Yadira Beltran, stepchildren, Jaime and Bryan, his loving mother, Rosemarie (Oscar Jr.) Gonzalez, brothers, Eloy "B.B." Castro, Noe (Tila) Castro, Leonel Castro, sister, Gina Cantu, and baby sister, Yvonne Lee Castro (Christopher), grandmothers, Herlinda Salinas and Lupita Vasquez, his best friend, Gloria, loving uncles, aunts, and cousins, nephews, Cordero, Brandon, Frankie, Brennan, Cedric, and Josh, nieces, Summer, Brittany, Stephanie, Aaleyah, and Annie, devoted school friends, unforgetting Marine brothers, job friends, and the list goes on and on.



He was a graduate of Raymondville High School, class of 1997. He was a dedicated linebacker "#57" and then an honorable Marine.



He worked in Corpus Christi as an electrician for Hauseman Foods for 15 years then his final job was with Sentry Electric Group in Colorado as a windmill technician.



He was the most beautiful father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to anyone his heart and smile touched. His golden memories will be cherished and missed by everyone.



Private family visitation was held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from noon to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Visitation for extended family and friends was held, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Services held at the end of visitation.



The Castro and Gonzalez family would love to thank everyone who poured their love, kind words, tears, and donations. We will always appreciate Good Shepherd Funeral Home for going beyond their care for my son Lenny Chris Castro who is in our Lord's loving hands.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.

