Lenny Chris Castro
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lenny Chris Castro, born Feb. 5, 1979, and departed on April 5, 2020, on Palm Sunday.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ezequiel Castro.

He will be remembered by survivors, son, Sebastian Chris Castro, mother to Sebastian, Yadira Beltran, stepchildren, Jaime and Bryan, his loving mother, Rosemarie (Oscar Jr.) Gonzalez, brothers, Eloy "B.B." Castro, Noe (Tila) Castro, Leonel Castro, sister, Gina Cantu, and baby sister, Yvonne Lee Castro (Christopher), grandmothers, Herlinda Salinas and Lupita Vasquez, his best friend, Gloria, loving uncles, aunts, and cousins, nephews, Cordero, Brandon, Frankie, Brennan, Cedric, and Josh, nieces, Summer, Brittany, Stephanie, Aaleyah, and Annie, devoted school friends, unforgetting Marine brothers, job friends, and the list goes on and on.

He was a graduate of Raymondville High School, class of 1997. He was a dedicated linebacker "#57" and then an honorable Marine.

He worked in Corpus Christi as an electrician for Hauseman Foods for 15 years then his final job was with Sentry Electric Group in Colorado as a windmill technician.

He was the most beautiful father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to anyone his heart and smile touched. His golden memories will be cherished and missed by everyone.

Private family visitation was held Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from noon to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Visitation for extended family and friends was held, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Services held at the end of visitation.

The Castro and Gonzalez family would love to thank everyone who poured their love, kind words, tears, and donations. We will always appreciate Good Shepherd Funeral Home for going beyond their care for my son Lenny Chris Castro who is in our Lord's loving hands.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Record on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - Raymondville
1157 W Hidalgo Ave.
Raymondville, TX 78580
(956) 689-0600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved