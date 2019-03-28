|
Leo F. Johnson died Friday, March 15, 2019, in Newton, Mass.
He was born April 24, 1930, in Goodland, Kan. to Lorraine McCall and Roy J. Johnson.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy (Serviss) of 67 years, of Dedham; his son, Timothy J. (Catherine Tocci) of Brookline, Mass.; his beloved sister Marilyn B. Stoddard, of Denver, and her children: James, Bruce, and Barbara.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Marie Guthrie Johnson.
In his early years Leo worked on the five-generation family farm, and graduated from the Kanorado High School in 1948.
He was a member of the Sherman County 4-H, and of the Kanorado Methodist Church.
After graduation he was no longer able to work on the farm because of rheumatic fever.
He followed his sister to Denver University, from which he graduated in 1952.
He subsequently received degrees from Garrett Biblical Institute and Boston University.
An ordained minister and a certified YMCA director, he was employed by Northwestern University YMCA and North Dakota State YMCA.
He then received a grant from the Danforth Foundation, allowing him to study at Boston University and receive a Doctorate in Adult Education under Dr. Malcolm Knowles.
While studying, he was employed at the University Department of the Greater Boston YMCA.
In the 1980s he established a consulting practice whereby he conducted training programs for non-profit and for-profit companies in conflict management and adult learning.
At the same time, he was appointed professor of Adult Learning at Fielding Graduate University, which offers degrees and courses for professionals living and working anywhere in the world.
In his retirement he maintained a professional relationship with area Fielding Graduates to further their discussion of new trends in adult education.
He was an active member of King's Chapel in Boston for many years, and a member of the American Society of Training and Development.
Throughout the years he maintained a love for the family farm and its work.
To celebrate the land and its people he created a video documentary of his family history, Families on the Move: In Search of Dreams, which can be found at the Sherman County Historical Society and on Vimeo.
A memorial service will be held in May in Boston. Interment will be in the Goodland Cemetery at a time yet to be determined.
Condolences may be sent to the family at Traditions Assisted Living, 735 Washington St., #130, Dedham, MA, 02026.
Gifts in Leo's memory may be sent to the Sherman County 4-H Council, 813 Broadway Ave., Room 301, Goodland, KS 67735.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 28, 2019