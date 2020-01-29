|
Leonard J. Matthies, from Burlington, passed away at the age of 92, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Leonard, son of Fred Matthies and Roysten (Ellsworth) Matthies, was born Nov. 6, 1927, in a sod house on the homestead southwest of Burlington.
Leonard married Shirley Schaal on Oct. 11, 1947 - they recently celebrated 72 years of marriage.
They lived on the homestead where they raised their seven children. The homestead was honored as a centennial farm in 2007.
Leonard served on the Bethune School Board for many years. He was honored to give his children their school diploma when they graduated junior and senior high school.
He was an active member of Fairview Grange, a 4-H leader, Co-op board member for many years, volunteered at the Welcome Center and Old Town.
Leonard and Shirley were active members of the United Methodist Church in Burlington.
Leonard and Shirley went to many barn dances and later joined Wagon Wheel Square Dance Club.
They traveled to every state in the U.S., and many foreign countries.
His hobbies in his early years were breaking horses and organizing rabbit drives. Later hobbies included woodworking making cars, wagons, even a train - gardening a relaxing hobby after moving to town.
Surviving him are his seven children: Frederick (Sue), Everett (Kevin), Carolyn Martell, Gene (Ann), Dean (Pam), Betty (John) Ganser, and Allen; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley, of 72 years; his parents; brothers, Harold, Paul, August, Okie, and Charles; sisters, Elsie Medaris, Clara Hicks, Bessie Boyd; one grandson, Nicholas Matthies.
Services were held on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at United Methodist Church in Burlington.
A graveside committal service followed at Fairview Cemetery in Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made and sent to either the Burlington Volunteer Fire Dept., 175 Madison St., Burlington, CO 80807; or Old Town Museum, 420 S. 14th St., Burlington, CO 80807
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 30, 2020