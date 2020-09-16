Logan "Logie" Troy Homan left this Earth on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
He was born May 26, 2000 at 8:33 a.m. to Troy and Shawna (Graham) Homan in Burlington.
Logan was a very special person, a showstopper from the start. The minute he was born the medical staff could not wait to weigh him. He came barreling into this world weighing 11 pounds 3 ounces and 23 1/2 inches tall.
Logan shared a wonderful life with his family in Cheyenne Wells - his medical hardships began at just 5 weeks old - he battled with his health for years to follow.
He was well enough to start school on time. He started his schooling in Cheyenne Wells but only for a few short years.
It was brought to attention to Troy and Shawna that the Burlington school system had an amazing "Special Needs Program" and they jumped on the opportunity.
He had many years of learning with the world's greatest educators. He absolutely loved school and his amazing teachers.
On Aug. 31 Logan was walking around the gym when he endured a horrible seizure resulting in cardiac arrest. His amazing teachers began the fight to save his life through CPR until EMS arrived and took him to the Kit Carson Memorial Hospital.
Through all of the amazing people involved they revived his heart. He was transferred to University Hospital of Colorado in Denver where his life sadly ended.
Troy and Shawna were informed that Logan's body was a healthy 20-year-old body and that his life could live on the through organ donation.
On the day Logan passed away he saved three lives - two separate people were lucky recipients of his kidneys - one lucky person received the most beautiful, happy heart ever created.
All transplant surgeries went exceptionally well, and Logan's life lives on and brought life and hope to three perfect strangers and their families.
Logan is a true hero now and forever - he will be greatly missed.
Logan is preceded in death by his grandparents Ron and Connie Homan, Aunt Tina Homan.
He is survived by his parents Troy and Shawna (Graham) Homan; sisters Kara Graham (Andy Peters), Hannah Graham (Merlyn Becker), Skyla (Aaron Crum); grandparents Logan and Roxie Graham; nieces and nephews Trey Walton, Riley Peters, Cambrie Crum, Callie Crum.
Funeral services celebrating Logan's life were held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Cheyenne County Community Building in Cheyenne Wells.
Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery in Cheyenne Wells.
Memorial contributions should be made to the Logan Homan Memorial Fund c/o Eastern Colorado Bank, Box 888; Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810.
