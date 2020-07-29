On the evening of Wednesday, July 8, 2020, Mable Louise (Winslow) Kohne passed away of natural causes at Grace Manor Care Center in Burlington.
Mable was 92 years old - born in Burlington on March 17, 1928.
Mable was raised in Burlington, and lived most of her life in Burlington and Wauneta, Neb.
Mable was a member of the Women's VFW Auxiliary and a member of various Lutheran churches.
Mable was preceded in death by her parents, Ulysses and Lydia (Zahn) Winslow, and six children: Jim Bird, Loren Bird, Lydia Bird, Jackie Hans, Melissa Kohne and Diane Miller, three brothers and one sister.
Mable is survived by two children: Tracie (Rusty) Mesecher of Burlington and Rowena (Roger) Schroeder of Gibbon, Neb., 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made out to the Mabel Kohne Memorial Fund and sent to The Bank of Burlington, 410 14th St., P.O. Box 427, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
