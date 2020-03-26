|
Marlene Rae Kneedler Hookom skipped into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, March 20, 2020.
She was born to Ralph and Mildred Kneedler on April 1, 1936. The family grew with the birth of sister Jeanene and brother Tom.
She grew up in rural Colorado, just a few miles from the Kansas border.
She was a proud member of the Plainview 4-H Club and won many honors through 4-H during her youth.
She graduated from Burlington High School and was honored to go to Girl's State while she attended there.
Marlene married J.W. "Bud" Hookom on Sept. 5, 1955, in Raton, N.M. - they were married for 53 years until his death June 6, 2008.
To this union three daughters were born, Melody, Julie and Shannon. Marlene was very proud of "her girls".
Through 4-H there were many young people around Marlene. She really enjoyed all of them. She treated them all like her own children. There were always hungry youngsters, and she made sure they were fed.
Marlene courageously battled through a brain aneurysm in 2004.
Even though this confined her to a wheelchair, she lost the use of one hand and it diminished her speech, it did not dampen her spirit.
She was preceded in death by her father Ralph Robert Kneedler, her mother Mildred Evelyn Fairbanks Kneedler, and her husband J.W. Hookom.
She is survived by her daughters: Melody Hookom Benjamin of Lakeside, Neb.; Julie Hookom McCaleb and her husband Mike of Anton; and Shannon Hookom of Greeley; her sister Jeanene Kneedler (Dale) Mason of Seibert and her brother Tom Kneedler of Akron.
She was so proud of her grandchildren: Rob Benjamin and wife Kate of Lakeside, Neb.; Rebekka McCaleb Geu and her husband Stephan of Peetz; and the twins, Layne and Lynde McCaleb of Greeley.
Marlene was delighted with her great-grand-children Gabriel and Samuel Geu of Peetz.
No services will be held at this time.
Published in The Burlington Record on Mar. 26, 2020