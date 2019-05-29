|
Martha Josephine (Rose) Schmatjen passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Brush after a hard-fought bout with cancer.
She was born to Mabel and Emanual N. "Dusty" Rose on Dec. 10, 1933, in Cheyenne Wells.
She was welcomed by her sister Thora, and would later be joined by sisters Vaida, Jeanine and Sylvia.
She attended first through 7th grade at Sherman School in Denver, then her remaining school years in Cheyenne Wells.
On July 15, 1952, she married Claude John Schmatjen. Together they had four children: Sheryl, Steven, Sandra and Stacey.
She was a devoted wife and mother, taking care of the home and family, often on her own as her husband worked on the road.
She did the bookkeeping and scheduling for Schmatjen Truck Line. She was a hard worker outside the home as well, continuing in the work force into her 80s.
For the last nearly 20 years, she made her home at Windsor Gardens in Denver.
Over the years, Martha enjoyed working with people, reading, coin collecting, doing ceramics, and decorating to celebrate all the holidays.
She was the proud Gram to Michael and Deric, Christopher and Shawn, and Travis and Andrea. She was also Great-Gram to Dakota, Ayden, Braelyn and Freya.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Stacey, and sisters Thora and Vaida.
She is survived by many family members and friends, who will miss her and remember her.
At Martha's request, there will be no formal service.
At a later date, to be determined, there will be a private interment in Cheyenne Wells.
Published in The Burlington Record on May 30, 2019