Longtime, Bethune resident, Mary Ann (Ancell) Harrel, 75, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center surrounded by her family.
Mary Ann was born on Nov. 29, 1944, to Guy and Helen (Duncanson) Ancell in Stratton.
She was one of three siblings born to this union - Joyce, Kenneth and Mary Ann.
Mary Ann was a 1962 graduate of Burlington High School and went on to further her education at the Denver School of Cosmetology.
She met and later married the love of her life John Lee Harrel. They were married on May 10, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in Burlington.
To this union three children were born - Dawn Ann, Janet, and Stachia.
After they were married Mary Ann was a beautician at the Bee Hive in Burlington for several years.
She was a Sunday school teacher and Bible school leader for many years at the First Christian Church and was a member of the Home Demonstration Club.
She also spent many hours working with various 4-H members teaching them new skills ranging from cooking to how to block a lamb.
She was a beautiful seamstress and spent many hours sewing for her daughters and grandchildren.
Her hobbies included: knitting, crafting of all sorts, embroidery, quilting, ceramics, sewing and mending and alterations for the community.
Her most recent passion was embroidery and quilting. She was a quilter at the Methodist Church quilting group.
She was a member of the Bethune School Board.
She spent a lot of time creating items for the school carnival store and for many years she created a quilt for the live auction, as well as creating many handmade items for her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She worked for 20+ years at Red Front in the Meat Department. She later worked in the gift shop in Stratton displaying Boyd's Bears, which she loved to create different displays for.
She was always available for a phone call or visit from anyone that needed to chat or a cup of coffee.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws Kenneth and Margaret Harrel, and one granddaughter Tristan Rice.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years John, three children Dawn Ann and husband Stan Kramer of Johnstown; Janet and husband Andrew Larrick of Wiggins; and Stachia Rice of Burlington.
Grandchildren Stephanie (Steve) Miller of Parker; Natachia (Brent) Dalton of Bondurant, Iowa; Chris (Ashley) Kramer of Firestone; Scott (Ronda) Larrick of Fort Morgan; Trever (Trisha) Larrick of Bessemer City, N.C.; Dustyn (Tanya) Larrick of Fort Morgan; Burgandy (Grady) Heyman of Greeley; and Jaden Rice of Goodland, Kan.
Great-grandchildren Braidon Dalton, Rylan Scheiner-Larrick, Shylynn Larrick, Elizabeth Dalton, Lillyn Larrick, Bentley Larrick, Kamber Larrick, Gavyn Larrick, Paxton Miller, Emerson Larrick, and Neal Heyman.
Her sister Joyce (Floyd) Brown of Parker; her brother Kenneth (Carol) Ancell of Houston, Texas.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorials may be made in her name and may be left at or sent to Bank of West, 502 14th St., P.O. Box 518, Burlington, CO 80807.
Funeral services for Mary Ann were held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Burlington with Pastor Jeff Hanson and the Reverend Burry Bessee officiating.
Burial followed in the Vona Cemetery, Vona.
Visitation was held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Love Funeral Home.
Friends may go to www.lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 23, 2020