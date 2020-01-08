|
Longtime, Burlington resident, Mary "Freda" Lightle, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Grace Manor Care Center surrounded by her family. She was 78 years old.
Freda was born on June 12, 1941, to Guy Cecil and Lula Adline (Burden) Callahan in Little Rock, Ark. - one of 13 siblings born to this union.
Freda attended school in Brownsville, Ore. through the eighth grade.
She met and later married the love of her life William "Bill" L. Lightle. They were married on April 29, 1961 at the Christian Church in Eugene, Ore.
To this union three children were born; Curt, Tami and Tina.
Freda enjoyed sewing, holiday baking and making candy for all her family and friends.
She enjoyed crafts, loved her flowers, especially her roses, they were her favorite.
Helping care for the elderly was another way she liked to spend her time.
Spending time with her family was what she cherished the most.
She loved her grandchildren and great-grand-children very much, they were so important to her.
She was also a huge bear collector.
Those left to cherish Freda's memory are her husband Bill of 58 years, her son, Curt (Rhonda) Lightle of Stonewall, La., her daughters; Tami (Rick) Stevens of Burlington, Tina Valenti of Burlington;
Her grandchildren: Casey, Heidi, Austin (Jessica) Lightle, Ashley Kear (Pete), Daryl Kear (Taylor), Angel Stevens, Summer (Mark) Mireles, Eric Stevens, Dustin (Kayla) Valenti, Shane Valenti.
Great-grandchildren: Keiah and Gabriel Roybal, Kado, Kylani, and Keevi Romero, Kyle and Kee-yah-mee Stevens, Lilliana, Annabell and Aliyah Mireles, Julia, Jesse, Milee, Wyatt and Caden Valenti;
Her brother Bobby Joe Callahan of Cottage Grove, Ore., and her sister Rosalie Knee of Sutherlin, Ore.
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 10 siblings.
Her kind heart, beautiful smile and big warm hugs will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorials may be made in her name and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th Street, Burlington, CO 80807.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery, Burlington.
Friends may go to www.
lovefuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the family and to sign their online register book.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Love Funeral Home, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Jan. 9, 2020