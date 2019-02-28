|
|
Maxine Avis (Rose) Rogers passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 17, 2019, at Valley View Villa in Fort Morgan, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends.
Maxine was born to Francis and Mavis Rose on July 5, 1950, in Faulkton, S.D.
She grew up and graduated from high school in the Redfield, S.D. area.
There she met and married Richard Edward Wernsmann, and to this union was born a daughter, Paula Lynn in 1969 and a son, Richard Dale in 1970. The family moved to Colorado in 1973.
On April 26, 1985 she married John Phillip Rogers in Fort Morgan and they moved to the Stratton area.
Maxine worked hard to help support her family. She was employed as a bus driver, cashier, and bookkeeper, with her latest position being the Town Clerk for the town of Stratton. She was a very outgoing person, who loved people.
Maxine loved spending time painting, working with ceramics, scrap booking, playing cards, and reading.
Most of all though she loved spending time with family, including her brothers, sisters, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She looked forward to each and every visit. She also loved to spend time with her friends, whom she cherished.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Phillip of Stratton, her son, Richard (Rick) Wernsmann (Tonya) of Glenwood Springs; daughter, Paula Carlson (Cory) of Wiggins; sister, Gerri Schutte (Bob); brothers Wayne Rose (Deb), and Jeff Rose (Nancy), all of Redfield, S.D., Lonnie Rose of Minneapolis, Minn., and Roger Rose (Janna), of Wolsey, S.D.
Also surviving are: grandchildren Kellee (Mark) Springer, Codee (Nigel) Norris, Cade Carlson, and Olivia Wernsmann; great-grandchildren Kyler, Kaeson and Kole Springer; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Summit Baptist Church, 401 East 2nd Ave., Wiggins, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Kit Carson County CattleWomen Pink Chaps Fund in care of Heer Mortuary at 225 E. Platte Ave., Fort Morgan, CO 80701.
There will also be A Celebration of Life in Stratton, and A Celebration of Life with the scattering of ashes in Glenwood Springs at a future date.
Please contact a family member for future times and dates.
Published in The Burlington Record on Feb. 28, 2019