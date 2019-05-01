|
"Be sad for a day, then you better get your ass in gear." - Mike Cure
Michael "Mike" Richard Cure, 64, father and brother, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at his home in Windsor with his four children by his side.
Mike was born on July 9, 1954, in Burlington, to Ernest "Ernie" Richard and Eileen "Bunny" Rita Cure.
He grew up working hard on the family farm with his three brothers and four sisters.
Throughout elementary and middle school he attended St. Charles Catholic School in Stratton.
After 8th grade, he attended Stratton High School and as a senior became the school's first State Champion wrestler in 1972.
He continued his education in Kansas at Garden City Community College for a semester before returning home to help on the farm.
In 1980, Mike married Aurelia Gay Finley and moved to the feedlot north of Bethune where he and his brothers improved and expanded the farming and feeding operations.
He worked there for more than 20 years before moving to Wray, where they acquired more ground.
They then expanded their cattle and farming entity to include a cow/calf operation which successfully became one of the largest in Colorado.
In 2012, Mike retired from the corporation that he built with his brothers and set out on his own to continue to run cattle and make a stake on several new business ventures.
Throughout the years of raising his kids, Mike would always encourage them to be their best and could be seen in the crowd cheering them on in all of their activities.
More recently, he enjoyed spending time at his home in Windsor. He loved having company 'walk right in' and proudly showed them his exceptional views of the valley.
He would also jump at the opportunity to take long drives in his pickup to check on his cattle in the mountains or head back to Wray for a few days.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Bunny Cure.
He will be truly missed by his four children Jamie, Julia, Jarret, and Jonas Cure; his first unborn granddaughter; by his siblings Ed (Debbie) Cure, Mary (Joe) Bohnen, Kay (Mike) Unrein, Jane (Dave) Hubbard, Bill (Janet) Cure, John (Michelle) Cure and Theresa (Mike) Muniz; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations are suggested for Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Parish in Memory of Michael Cure at www.ourladyofthevalley.net
Online condolences may be made at www.marksfuneralservcie.com.
Published in The Burlington Record on May 2, 2019