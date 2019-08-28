|
Mikey James (Mike) Ridnour, 70, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Kit Carson County Memorial Hospital with wife and family by his side.
Mike was born on Aug. 20, 1949, in Fort Collins, to Paul and Jennie Ridnour.
He was the ninth of 13 children all of which were born at home except the last four.
Mike grew up in Wellington and attended Poudre Valley High School - he graduated in May of 1968.
Mike met Judy Lee Uhrich while in high school and they got married on Feb. 9, 1968, 3 months before he graduated high school.
Shortly after graduating, Mike and Judy moved with the Meisinger Family to the Kanorado, Kan. area where Mike farmed for many years.
Mike also worked for the Korbelik Family, hauled equipment for MV Equipment and farmed and ran some cattle with McArthurs.
Mike enjoyed farming, working with cattle, fishing, camping, driving truck and spending time with his family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Jennie Ridnour, of Wellington and one brother Eugene Ridnour, of California.
Mike is survived by his wife, Judy, of Burlington; sons: Tim (Heide) of Burlington; Tom of Burlington; and Devin (Tami) of Wray; grandchildren: Cole (Bailey Jago), Kile and Kory Ridnour; Baylee and Bryar Ridnour; and Hannah, Faith and Jillian Ridnour; brothers: Wesley (Gerri) Ridnour of Fort Collins; Wayne Ridnour of Yuma, Ariz.; Bob (Barb) Ridnour of Longmont; Richard (Maureen) Ridnour of Craig; Tim (Sheila) Ridnour of Snyder; and John Ridnour of Fleming; sisters: Jennie Cross of Selmar, Tenn.; Mary Jo (Don) Watson of Wellington; Rosie Johnson of Wellington; Mickie Blehm of Summertown, Tenn.; and Juanita Mahoney of Norman, Okla.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kit Carson County CattleWomen's Pink Chaps Fund. Contributions can be mailed to: KCCCW Pink Chaps Fund, P.O. Box 483, Burlington, CO 80807.
Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Record on Aug. 29, 2019