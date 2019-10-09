|
Mildred Dreitz passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, with family by her side at Citizens Health Medical Center in Colby, Kan.
Mildred Catherine was born March 18, 1927, to Henry J. and Catherine (Jostes) Pelle on a farm three miles northeast of Stratton.
She was the oldest of the nine children. Growing up on a farm she learned at an early age to work, milk cows, and help with the younger children.
She attended St. Charles Academy the first eight years then graduated from Stratton High School in May 1945.
After graduation, she went to Omaha, Neb. to an Airlines Communication School, receiving her FFC license to be a Control Tower Operator. The job was short lived because of illness.
She worked at Western Union in Denver until a job opened at the Welfare Office in Burlington, where she worked the next six years.
It was during this time her brother introduced her to Alvin Dreitz.
They were married Aug. 1, 1950 in St. Charles Church in Stratton and together they raised their six children.
They moved to their home at Bethune where Alvin farmed, had a Grade "A" dairy, and later took up ranching.
Mildred was a lifelong partner of Alvin's on the farm, doing all the jobs required of a wife and mother.
Mildred was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was happiest when she was spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Busy Bee Home Demonstration Club, member and president of Bethune PTA.
She served time as chairman of the Kit Carson County Chapter of the Easter Seals, and was a member of St. Charles Altar and Rosary Society as well as the sewing circle. She taught CCD to the elementary classes at the St. Charles Academy. In recent years joined the Bethune ladies sewing club.
Later she worked at the Burlington hospital for 18 years before retiring in 2001.
While dairying they hired a man, Walt Griffin, who had no family or home.
He remained with the family for 30 years until his death in 1989; he was like a member of the family.
Mildred had many hobbies, sewing of every kind, including many quilts. She enjoyed creative memories scrapbooking and made many family albums.
She loved traveling and went many places, but the highlight of all trips was the one to England and Scotland.
There she went to the Isle of Mull and Isle of Iona to visit a pen pal she had since 1957.
Her pen pal came to her home in 1970 for six weeks. She always looked forward to her letters from Scotland.
Mildred moved to Fairview Estates in Colby, Kan. in April 2018. Here she continued to make friends.
Preceding her death was her husband of 59 years Alvin Dreitz (2009) and her son Randall Dreitz (2005).
Also preceding were her parents Henry and Catherine Pelle; three brothers, Donald Pelle, Robert (Bud) Pelle and Harold Pelle; two sisters, Betty (Pelle) Lobmeyer and Doris (Pelle) Weir, and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her five children Kathie (Dreitz) Herrman and husband Robert of Thornton.
Judy (Dreitz) Allen and husband Ken of Alamogordo, N.M.
Todd and Kristen Garrison, (children Wyatt and Amelia from Denver); Jessica (Garrison) Burton and David Wheeler of Austin, Texas; Trenton and Rhianna Allen of Glen Burnie, Pa. (children Mathias, Lylah, and Gavin). Children of Randall Dreitz, (Teresa (Dreitz) and David Lawrerizi of Allenport, Pa., (children Philip, Madison, Mikaela, and Aubrey).
Robert and Emily Dreitz of Japan (children Henry and Olivia); Dalene and Doug Brogan of Colby, Kan. (children Carissa and Cara).
Ron Dreitz of Bethune, (children Joshua and Leslie Dreitz of Belgrade, Mont. (children Taylor, Porter and Brynlinn); Marie (Dreitz) and James Schenck of Bozeman, Mont. (children Elliott and Henry), Marcy (Dreitz) Weyerman and husband Ray of Greeley (children April and Jared Merk of Greeley (children Conner and Tayvin); Greg and Kristy Weyerman of Windsor; and Jeff Weyerman of Greeley.
DeAnn Dreitz and Travis Ladenburger of Oakley, Kan., (Amanda and Cody Lilly of Colby, Kan., (children Cameron, Aubri, Kambree, and Kelsey); Kristy and Evan Kahle of Monument, Kan. (children Brynlee, Piersyn, and Hadlee); Mindy and Preston Krzycki of Colby, Kan. (son Binx); McKenzie Mason and Cory Nolting of Atchison, Kan.; Bradley and Neveah Pottorff of Flagler (daughter Adelynn).
She will be missed greatly by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, family and many friends.
Memorials may be made to Citizen Medical Center Inc. for the Serenity Room or to St. Charles Catholic Church for Masses said in Mildred's memory and may be left at or sent to Love Funeral Home, 377 15th St., Burlington, CO 80807.
Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a Parish Rosary recited at 7 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Stratton with Father Richard L. Daise officiating. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery, Stratton.
Published in The Burlington Record on Oct. 10, 2019